How Positive B White’s New Book Is Transforming The Interpretation Of Success? What Do All Successful People Have In Common?

People who are successful will say that you create your luck and luck happens to those who are dedicated more often. It makes sense, if you think about it. It seems that successful people all have one thing in common: they all have experienced incredible failures, obstacles, and challenges in their lives. Despite these setbacks, they all kept going. One such success story is Brandon White aka Positive B White, whose newly published book, Grab Your Success From Slipping Away, is gaining a lot of attention from social media. Positive B White is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and marketing expert regarded among his peers as a virtuoso in all the fields he has worked in.

Grab Your Success From Slipping Away

Brandon’s new book is all about shedding some light on different forms of success from different angles. According to Brandon, some people stay perplexed about how to define success. Brandon believes that “success” is defined differently by different people. For someone, it means having a lot of money, expensive cars, and mansions. Meanwhile, for others, it means staying in a cozy and comfortable home. Work and career growth are often associated with success. Famous people also measure success by their fame. Brandon believes that a successful person knows what he wants in life and works hard to attain it. It’s not a given that everyone is successful in life. People who are strong and courageous enough to face all the challenges on their path and who can work hard to overcome them are blessed with success. There are many young people born into wealthy families who have everything they want- a house, a car, and expensive clothing. They have access to all resources. Nevertheless, not all of them are successful because they are not thankful for what they have.

Being in Control of Your Mind

The first step to success is to believe it is possible. There are many voices out there that tell you that the structures of society are working against you. There aren’t enough opportunities in the government to enable you to succeed. You feel as if life is impossible for you because someone has harmed you so badly. Or, you feel like your past holds you back. You can fill in the blank with whatever you think will prevent you from succeeding, explains Bradon in Grab Your Success From Slipping Away.

It’s All About Your Attitude

In his book, Brandon writes that your attitude determines and limits how successful you will be. You’ll never be successful if you have a lousy attitude. In general, however, if you maintain an upbeat attitude, you will always succeed in some capacity. What you interpret from events depends on how you interpret them. Consider obstacles as an example. People who pursue goals will inevitably encounter obstacles along the way. What those obstacles mean to you and how well you handle them depends on what attitude you have. If you don’t have a positive attitude, obstacles will seem like threats and annoyances to you. No matter how you overcome them, you will find the process frustrating, which makes future obstacles more difficult to overcome. On the other hand, you’ll find obstacles interesting if you have a positive attitude. You’ll find the process invigorating even if you don’t succeed in overcoming them, which will make future obstacles easier to overcome.

Positive Passionate Motivated LLC

The way Brandon stands out in the business is that he works one-on-one with his clients. Positive Passionate Motivated LLC, his marketing agency and motivational platform, is committed to making your business the talk of the town. Here, it is important to note that digital marketing firms like Positive Passionate Motivated LLC continuously update their knowledge. An in-house marketing team could not gain such vast marketing experience in such a short period of time. Due to their regular training and the many clients they work with simultaneously, they quickly accumulate a lot of experience. This makes these online marketing companies more knowledgeable and experienced. There may even be some of them who have worked for companies within your industry or competitive circles previously. Positive Passionate Motivated LLC regularly organizes seminars, conferences, workshops, sharing articles and resources online, and brainstorming between departments. While in-house marketing teams rarely devote time to learning and improving, especially on such a massive scale.

A Self Made Man

Brandon has never taken out a government loan or a bank loan to grow his business. He invested his own money and worked hard to build up the firm’s foundations. This led him to follow his passion rather than copy others and follow the gradient. Currently, he has a team of experts who encourage others to pursue their dreams.

Early Life and Basketball

Brandon graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Then he attended Clayton State University to study Aviation Management. Brandon comes from a modest background like many successful entrepreneurs. Brandon believes that pursuing your dreams is a great way to live a meaningful life because you will bring hope, inspiration, and a reason to live to others, and he considers that to be an excellent contribution. He grew up being energetic and active, especially when it came to sports. In 1996, Brandon and his team won the Junior Olympic championships by a score of 4-1. At that time, he was ten years old. His interest in basketball continued in later years, and he won the Best Offensive Player Award when he was 15. When Brandon was a young man, he worked for the well-known Public Relations department of the Atlanta Falcons. The opportunity to interact directly with athletes and hear their perspectives was a dream come true for him. He was well received there for his ability to narrate inner stories in a unique way. His next step was to establish Positive Passionate Motivated LLC in 2014.

Making Name in Digital Marketing

Hiring a digital marketing agency may seem overwhelming. The cost of outsourcing is the most critical part of your business that can make any business rethink outsourcing. A digital marketing provider, like Positive Passionate Motivated LLC, can provide a more comprehensive array of services and produce better-quality work. Positive Passionate Motivated LLC, for example, offers specialized services for each of its clients and makes sure their dollars are spent wisely.

Escaping From the Victim Mentality

According to Brandon, if you believe the universe or society or your family or your past is preventing your success, you will never succeed. While this is not to dismiss past wrongs or unfair social structures, it is about how you view your chances of success. You become the biggest obstacle to success if you think that way. The power to achieve or not achieve is in your own hands. What you believe holds the most power. Those who believe they can succeed will succeed. Others won’t. So ask yourself a question: do you believe you are capable of succeeding? Are you sure? Being successful requires moving out of a victim mentality and taking control of your life rather than choosing to let this world, society, your past, your family, or whatever determine what will happen to you.

Written in partnership with Venture Bites