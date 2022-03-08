Miami International Boat Show 2022 Recognizes Italian Brand Azimut Yachts With Prestigious Innovation Award

Photo Credit: MarineMaxThis year’s Miami International Boat Show made waves in the industry offering a wider range of boats than ever between the convention center, the Miami Yacht Show, and SuperYacht Miami. The event welcomed over 100,000 guests over a five-day span making it a sure-fire success. During the show, brands were judged by Boating Writers International members Ben Stein, Zuzana Prochazka, Alan Jones, Lenny Rudow, Gary Reich, Frank Lanier, and Ryan Gullang to determine the Innovation Award recipients.

Azimut Yachts was one of the brands honored with an Innovation Award during the Miami International Boat Show for their Grande Trideck design. The Trideck superyacht is Azimut’s largest boat at 125.5 feet in length featuring three decks and four terraces, one being the Sea View Terrace 2 meters above the water. Another important component of the Trideck’s innovation is the second generation D2P Displacement to Planning Hull.

Photo Credit: Azimut

Judge Zuzana Prochazka said, “With the unique raised mezzanine deck, Azimut adds to and redefines outdoor living on a yacht.” The Italian brand, founded in 1969 by Paolo Vitelli, has a presence in 80 countries, five production facilities in Italy, and one in Brazil. Their motor yachts range from 42 to 125 feet in length.

The world’s largest yacht retailer, MarineMax, made accommodations available for guests who wished to attend the event online instead. MarineMax has grown to an impressive 77 locations, giving them the ability to offer customers over a thousand available boats in varying conditions.

MarineMax’s online version of the event offered attendees videos of interviews with leaders in the boating industry, descriptions of new products and technology, access to viewing hundreds of boats, and the opportunity to start a deal with a boat hold or trade-in. While the online showcase is now closed, their website still invites online customers to explore the available boats.