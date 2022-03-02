Best Of The Best: A Haute Round-Up Of The Best SOBEWFF Events

SOBWFF 2022 was a magical weekend full of good food, scrumptious drinks, and major celebrity sightings. If you happened to miss out, don’t worry! Haute Living has rounded up the best of the events and the “haute”-est places to be in Miami Beach last weekend!

All image credits are WorldRedEye unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, February 24

Calirosa Tequila Sunset Happy Hour + Dinner

You had me at pink tequila! Calirosa Tequila is the creation of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo known for its unique rosy hue due to its production in red wine barrels instead of the usual whiskey or bourbon.

Two separate events, the celebrity couple first hosted an intimate happy hour at The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach followed by a delicious dinner at Como Como at Moxy South Beach, both centered around the trio of Calirosa Tequilas: Rosa Blanco, Añejo, and Extra Añejo.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives LIVE presented by Coke Zero

Guy Fieri was the star of the show at 2022’s SOBEWFF and he took everyone to Flavortown! This event took attendees on a culinary tour of the best eats from Guy’s hit show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.’ This event also featured two stages, one with a DJ and sandy dance floor and the other with a rock band jamming out to Queen and Jon Bon Jovi. With cocktail booths lined up down the middle and food tents surrounding either side, guests were in a flavortown heaven they won’t soon forget.

Friday, February 25

Photo Credit: Alejandro Chavarria & Leah Johnhell

Preview of Santo Blanco 110 and Knuckle Sandwich Cigars at CHICA Miami

Hosted by Guy Fieri and chef Lorena Garcia, this event was every cigar aficionado’s dream. Santo Blanco 110 is the newest tequila to be released by Guy Fieri’s tequila brand, owned with rock legend Sammy Hagar, Santo Spirits. Chef Garcia served revamped classic Latin American dishes that matched with Fieri’s signature cocktails that guests could enjoy at the bar.

Photo Credit: Alejandro Chavarria & Leah Johnhell

Fieri also announced his newest venture Knuckle Sandwich Cigars that he is launching with Erik Espinosa by launching handfuls of cigars into the crowd.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best

As the name implies, this event gave festival-goers a taste of luxury. Featuring only top chefs, this event paired gourmet bites with exquisite wines for a delectable tasting experience.

This grand walk-around affair treated attendees to foods created by critically-acclaimed chefs, James Beard Award nominees, and finalists, Food & Wine Best New Chefs, and more decorated talent.

Saturday, February 26

Lunch hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa

Chef Nobu, who runs forty-one restaurants and seven hotels worldwide, took a little break to come back to SOBEWFF and host a lunch featuring his world-famous sushi at the kitchen of his namesake restaurant located inside the Nobu Hotel Eden Roc.

The chef expertly blended Japanese and Peruvian ingredients to create a unique lunchtime menu that was accentuated perfectly by wine pairings from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village

This SOBEWFF staple took place on the sands of Miami Beach and was the event that no attendee should miss. White tents lined the beach full of different delicious bites from thirty different restaurants hailing from Palm Beach to Miami. And of course, there were cocktails to match from crowd-favorite liquor brands and any wine or beer options that could be desired.

Towards the front, there were Publix Culinary Demonstrations from the top chefs of the weekend, including Guy Fieri who closed out Saturday evening. Towards the back was where the party was at as Groot Hospitality sponsored a DJ and dance area for event-goers to enjoy.

Sunday, February 27

Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood

The Grammy award-winning artist and Emmy award-winning host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen hosted her signature Southern Kitchen Brunch at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

This buffet-style brunch showcased some of Trisha’s best Southern brunch dishes and added a little country flair to the normal SOBEWFF lineup. Guests were also treated to gift bags curated by Trisha Yearwood herself that included her most recent cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

King St. Vodka presents Peace Love Yoga: A Soulful Yoga Experience at Nikki Beach

Hosted by the queen of Fabletics, Kate Hudson, this Sunday morning yoga class provided a tranquil respite from the last few days of eating and drinking. Miami yoga instructor Dawn B led attendees through a centering yet challenging yoga class focused on self-care and self-confidence.

The class was swiftly followed by cocktails made with Kate Hudson’s liquor brand King St. Vodka as well as wine and beats by DJ Taz Rashid.

3-5 on Ocean Drive at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village

For this event, hosted by David Grutman, the Goya Grand Tasting Village turned into a mini music festival featuring beats from Gianluca Vacchi and a performance from hip-hop star French Montana. As his party-throwing reputation preceded him, David Grutman did not disappoint throwing the perfect Sunday Funday event to close out SOBEWFF 2022.

Until next year! #SOBEWFF2023