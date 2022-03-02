Is it obvious I love to exercise? I’m mentioning workouts twice in one piece! That being said, the offerings are pretty stellar here because the Scottsdale folk take health and wellness seriously! There are over 30 weekly classes, including sunrise yoga, water fitness, pilates reformer, spinning, tai chi, core work, and more. And yes, there’s also GOLF. The Short Course at Mountain Shadows is a relatively quick par-3, 18-hole course that is adjacent to the resort. Troon North, We-Ko-Pa, Talking Stick, Eagle Mountain and Phoenician Golf Clubs are also a few nearby — a 5-20 minute from the resort. Plus, the dedicated team here will arrange box lunches and transportation. How’s them apples?

Photo Credit: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa

Did I forget about the spa? Sorry to make you wait, but this is a doozy. Sanctuary Spa is a pretty sweet, super intimate retreat offering Asian-inspired treatments in twelve indoor and outdoor treatment rooms — not to mention a meditation garden, Watsu pool, and movement studio. The Sanctum, a private outdoor suite, is a stonewalled hideaway with a vitality pool and deluge shower, its intention being to reflect the elements of earth, water, metal and air. There is also a Couple’s Suite featuring a cozy fireplace and the tranquil Asian design that graces the entire spa in case your need some tranquility from your partner. I mean with your partner. Dang.

Signature experiences, for the curious, include specialty treatments like the Sanctuary Luxury Facial, Sanctuary Signature Body Ritual and In Harmony massage.

Photo Credit: Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

And then, my favorite part of any day — feeding time! Watching the sun set on Camelback Mountain during dinner at elements is one of the most popular pleasures at Sanctuary. With a menu as inspired as the stunning location, elements feature farm-fresh American cuisine with Asian accents, changing monthly to reflect the seasonal harvests. Chef Beau MacMillan — who you might recognize as the man who beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America competition (he’s also appeared in the Food Network’s Worst Cooks, Chopped) leads his team with a singular passion for allowing the flavors of each ingredient in his cuisine stand out.

Photo Credit: Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

There are a few VIP experiences that should be mentioned, as well, and those include the private dining experience in MacMillan’s kitchen. A moveable wall of glass slides open providing a backstage pass into his workspace. Guests are invited to enjoy a raw bar at the chef’s island, as well as customized menus with crafted wines and cocktail pairings. Make sure not to miss the wine corridor, with its nearly 1,000 bottles on display.

Photo Credit: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa

And if you like your cocktails as much as I do, Angelenos will be sad he left, but happy to find that former Lucques Group (a.o.c., Lucques, Tavern) bar programmer and Bar Chef: Handcrafted Cocktails author Christiaan Röllich has relocated to head up the resort’s programming at jade bar, which is known for its exceptional mixology utilizing farm-fresh local fruits, herbs, vegetables and juices, and authentic backlit jade onyx drink rail. Try the Little Leaf — mezcal, lime, cucumber cilantro and jalapeno — and The Mekong: gin, lemongrass, coconut, carrot kaffir lime, ginger and citrus. If cocktails aren’t your thing, there’s an extensive selection of wines by the glass, daily champagne sunset toasts and Sunday’s Bloody Mary bar as well as dining at the bar and in the lounge.

Photo Credit: Read McKendree