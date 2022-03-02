Photo Credit: Read McKendree
Red rocks, lush desert, blue sky and serenity — that’s the vibe at Scottsdale’s Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort. It’s mind-boggling that this secluded paradise is just eight miles away from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport, and a stone’s throw from art galleries, sports arenas, theaters, museums, horseback riding, jeep tours, hot air balloons, Scottsdale shopping and Arizona sightseeing. But as you’ll discover, this 53-acre resort has the ability to feel a world away from the hubbub of daily life.
Photo Credit: Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC
So what does it offer? Kind of, well, everything. Where most resorts charge you to use every single amenity (or at least the spa if you haven’t booked a massage), here, everything is at your disposal. That includes complimentary access to daily Spa facilities classes, including Fit Camp, Yoga, TRX, Pilates, Spin and Water Fitness; access to the Spa and Fitness Center, including steam rooms, Jacuzzi, salt water lap pool, and gym; complimentary tennis and pickle ball court access; complimentary mountain bike rentals; and 24 hour text messaging Concierge services, you know… just in case you can think of literally anything else.
Photo Credit: Read McKendree
So what about the stay? They’re all different, really, but equally spacious, and depending upon the time of day, offer an exquisite, almost hand-painted just for you sunrise or sunset. There are 109 casitas and private villas cloistered on the north side of Camelback Mountain. The mountain casitas and suites are secluded and offer panoramic views of Paradise Valley and beyond, with dining tables, day beds and gas fireplaces, while the spa casitas offer guests a chic and modern alternative — multi-level stays featuring dramatic view patios, some of which have outdoor steeping tubs surrounded by foliage and draped, wooden latticework. Beautiful, polished maple cabinetry, floors with the rich look of leather, contemporary furnishing harmonious in Feng Shui, and sheer flowing curtain atop oversized windows immerse your private sanctuary in silken hues.
Photo Credit: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa
Is it obvious I love to exercise? I’m mentioning workouts twice in one piece! That being said, the offerings are pretty stellar here because the Scottsdale folk take health and wellness seriously! There are over 30 weekly classes, including sunrise yoga, water fitness, pilates reformer, spinning, tai chi, core work, and more. And yes, there’s also GOLF. The Short Course at Mountain Shadows is a relatively quick par-3, 18-hole course that is adjacent to the resort. Troon North, We-Ko-Pa, Talking Stick, Eagle Mountain and Phoenician Golf Clubs are also a few nearby — a 5-20 minute from the resort. Plus, the dedicated team here will arrange box lunches and transportation. How’s them apples?
Photo Credit: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa
Did I forget about the spa? Sorry to make you wait, but this is a doozy. Sanctuary Spa is a pretty sweet, super intimate retreat offering Asian-inspired treatments in twelve indoor and outdoor treatment rooms — not to mention a meditation garden, Watsu pool, and movement studio. The Sanctum, a private outdoor suite, is a stonewalled hideaway with a vitality pool and deluge shower, its intention being to reflect the elements of earth, water, metal and air. There is also a Couple’s Suite featuring a cozy fireplace and the tranquil Asian design that graces the entire spa in case your need some tranquility from your partner. I mean with your partner. Dang.
Signature experiences, for the curious, include specialty treatments like the Sanctuary Luxury Facial, Sanctuary Signature Body Ritual and In Harmony massage.
Photo Credit: Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC
And then, my favorite part of any day — feeding time! Watching the sun set on Camelback Mountain during dinner at elements is one of the most popular pleasures at Sanctuary. With a menu as inspired as the stunning location, elements feature farm-fresh American cuisine with Asian accents, changing monthly to reflect the seasonal harvests. Chef Beau MacMillan — who you might recognize as the man who beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America competition (he’s also appeared in the Food Network’s Worst Cooks, Chopped) leads his team with a singular passion for allowing the flavors of each ingredient in his cuisine stand out.
Photo Credit: Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC
There are a few VIP experiences that should be mentioned, as well, and those include the private dining experience in MacMillan’s kitchen. A moveable wall of glass slides open providing a backstage pass into his workspace. Guests are invited to enjoy a raw bar at the chef’s island, as well as customized menus with crafted wines and cocktail pairings. Make sure not to miss the wine corridor, with its nearly 1,000 bottles on display.
Photo Credit: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa
And if you like your cocktails as much as I do, Angelenos will be sad he left, but happy to find that former Lucques Group (a.o.c., Lucques, Tavern) bar programmer and Bar Chef: Handcrafted Cocktails author Christiaan Röllich has relocated to head up the resort’s programming at jade bar, which is known for its exceptional mixology utilizing farm-fresh local fruits, herbs, vegetables and juices, and authentic backlit jade onyx drink rail. Try the Little Leaf — mezcal, lime, cucumber cilantro and jalapeno — and The Mekong: gin, lemongrass, coconut, carrot kaffir lime, ginger and citrus. If cocktails aren’t your thing, there’s an extensive selection of wines by the glass, daily champagne sunset toasts and Sunday’s Bloody Mary bar as well as dining at the bar and in the lounge.
Photo Credit: Read McKendree
On that note, I should mention a few special things the resort has going on. In addition to that privately prepared meal with MacMillan (for up to 12), there’s also a private mixology class with Röllich. Get your inner bartender on with these 90-minute interactive classes, which can be booked for up to 20 people. Pricing includes instruction, preparation of three craft cocktails per guest, gratuity, and private space rental.
There’s also a special Sunday treat for guests and locals alike: Sundays in Paradise, as it were. From 12-4 pm every Sunday, guests can enjoy this award-winning music series at jade bar, on jade bar’s scenic outdoor patio or on the stunning Paradise Views Patio with wine and cocktails.
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain is located at 5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253