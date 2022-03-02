Photo Credit: Eden Roc

Think back to the olden days of Miami, when Harry Belafonte sang in the Cafe Pompeii, soon to be followed by icons like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Cab Calloway, Paul Anka, Jerry Lewis, Johnny Mathis, and Sammy Davis, Jr. Those were the folks who walked through the hallowed halls of Eden Roc Miami Beach when it opened its doors in 1955 — and it’s still standing today in just as major a way.

The hotel, which is positioned beautifully in the heart of Miami Beach on world-famous Collins Avenue, which the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop, still stands today in the midst of shopping, dining, nightlife and tropical scenery with the best of Miami just a stone’s throw away including the Perez Art Museum, Wynwood Art District, Miami Design District, Bal Harbour Shops, South Beach Art Deco District, and more. So what’s in store for those who stay and play at this Magic City classic?

Photo Credit: Eden Roc

At the center of the property is its 16-seat Morris Lapidus’ lobby bar. Bronze window shades and a theatrical backdrop emphasize the grandeur of the original hotel, while elegant stone counter, bronze shagreen leather bar-die and white oak herringbone flooring creates warmth and polish. A custom chandelier composed of alternating bronze glass cylinders emphasizes the lobby’s existing wooden columns and complements the original bronze elevator doors. Lite bites, handcrafted cocktails and nightly entertainment by local DJs and musicians are on offer.

Photo Credit: Eden Roc

While the hotel may have opened in the 1950s, I assure you, it does not feel like your mother’s hotel. Thanks to multi-million dollar refresh courtesy of Morris Lapidus, this iconic hotel somehow feels brand-new and yet, still remains true to its classic roots. Among those renovations are 415 spacious, oceanfront guest rooms, three pools, 22,000 square feet of spa and fitness space, and 70,000 square feet of meeting and event space. New amenities include sweeping, sand-like carpet and palm-inspired wall coverings that invoke the tropical spirit of the city; natural wood toned furnishings and a soft color palette create a coastal ambiance while red and brass accents add an element of Miami glamour; and teak wood and an illuminated round mirror in the bathroom emulate a retro- classic vibe, paying tribute to the property’s history.

Other in-room offerings include a pathfinder guide in every room, offering a 24-hour insight into Miami; shower amenities from Maison Margiela’s Replica collection, with Eden Roc being the only hotel to feature its “Beach Walk” formula; 55’ flat screen TV and JBL Bluetooth speakers for in-room entertainment; Sunbeam Steamers, and CHI hair dryers and flat irons in each room (great for those who suffer from “humidity hair” as I do, and forgot their tools at home); curated in-room art from Saatchi Art featuring a selection of works inspired by Miami’s rich art deco history and sophisticated beach aesthetic; and hooded jersey robes.

Plus, the hotel has now introduced its ERC Bites menu, a revitalized in-room dining and pool menu, hand-selected by Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Executive Chef, Thomas Buckley. Local farmers and restaurants such as Miami Smokers, Zak The Baker, Florida Beer Company and Collins Fish and Seafood help to create a menu that evokes the true taste of Miami.

Photo Credit: Eden Roc

And then there’s that spa. Oh, that spa! What the photos don’t show are the magical plant-covered unicorns that are scattered throughout the 22,000 square foot Esencia Wellness Spa (which also includes 18 treatment cabins, a spa relaxation room and Eden Roc signature treatments such as the “Rocks, Not Diamonds” volcanic massage, “Mommy-2-be” prenatal treatments and the “Keep Calm” aromatherapy massage). The Esencia Fitness Center, meanwhile, offers 3,000 square feet of space that includes of-the-moment Technogym fitness machines and fitness classes from Miami’s best instructors. There’s also a boutique hair and nail salon on site.

Most recently, the hotel offered an Essence of Omakase spa menu at Esencia Wellness Spa, which was inspired by traditional Omakase dining experience at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. This includes three curated spa journeys, where diners let the chef guide them through a meal. Each treatment package is offered at $225, including access to spa amenities and restorative treatments

Photo Credit: Eden Roc

Which brings me to all those culinary offerings. First and foremost, Nobu Miami. I mean. The legend is right here. Nobu opened in Miami 16 years ago, and to this day, remains one of the hottest meals in town. Inspired by his classical training in Tokyo and time abroad in Peru, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa continues to bring the latest trends in Japanese-fusion cuisine to life with an extensive menu of inventive dishes and bold cocktails. With an unmatched following, loyal diners come from all over the world to experience this legendary restaurant. With its interiors adorned with gold cherry blossom décor, washi paper art and traditional lanterns, Nobu creates an immersive atmosphere complementing its elegant cuisine. There’s both indoor and outdoor seating, a bar, or — the hottest of spots — a 10-seat Teppan Room for private dining events.

Other offerings at the hotel include Aquatica Bar, the ideal place to take in the ocean air and your favorite sport while enjoying the hand-crafted seasonal cocktails, juices and organic, locally sourced dishes (from the comfort of a fun floatie if you’d like), and Cafe Inez, the lobby cafe rife with custom-made coffee drinks.

Photo Credit: Eden Roc

And then, of course, there’s the newest culinary offering: Ocean Social. The menu is filled with approachable, feel-good dishes that highlight global flavors and the freshest locally-sourced ingredients. Think: wood-fired bites, colorful salads, hand-crafted cocktails—dishes and drinks are fresh, ingredient-forward, and accompanied by a truly stellar, oceanfront view.

The menu, curated by Executive Chef, Darren Anklam, is made up of feel-good and approachable dishes such as Liege Waffles, with a pearl sugar batter that takes over two days to make, Whole Roasted Branzino and a Chia Seed Pudding, crafted with fresh coconut and served in the half-shell of the fruit. The menu is accompanied by a fun, seasonally-focused, creative beverage program featuring hand-crafted cocktails by Uwe Roehricht, Director of Food and Beverage.

Photo Credit: Eden Roc

The Eden Roc Miami Beach is located at 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140