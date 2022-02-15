Photo Credit: Lucas Christiansen

Orient Express has partnered with French high-fashion cashmere brand Éric Bompard for the ultimate luxury loungewear collaboration, perfect for chilling on one of the word’s most luxurious trains in style. This 10-piece capsule collection was designed for complete comfort and made to be worn at home, aboard a train, or on the other side of the world.

The collection Eric Bompard x Orient Express imagines the ideal travel outfit with this collection — composed of cashmere essentials — dressing you in comfort and elegance for any trip. The collection include an English ribbed sweater; a hoodie; a pair of travel pants; a pair of palazzo pants; a square scarf; a scarf; a poncho; a throw; knee-high socks; and a sleep mask.

The Orient Express, now called the Venice Simplon Orient Express, owned by Belmond, is an endlessly glamorous affair comprised of three elegant dining carriages that exude culinary sophistication with its Lalique glass inlays in Cote d’Azur to black lacquer panels in L’Oriental; cabins adorned with art-deco details and French-polished cherry wood; and six Grand Suites that pay homage to the stylings beloved of their named cities. The Vienna — adorned with rich hues of gold and emerald green reflective of said city’s romantic details that also features a curved headboard with silk fabric panels — is one of our favorites.

