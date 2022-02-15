Victor Cruz x Haute Living
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Orient Express Collaborates With Eric Bompard For A Luxurious, Train Travel-Inspired Loungewear Collection

Eric Brompard x Orient ExpressPhoto Credit: Lucas Christiansen

Orient Express has partnered with French high-fashion cashmere brand Éric Bompard for the ultimate luxury loungewear collaboration, perfect for chilling on one of the word’s most luxurious trains in style. This 10-piece capsule collection was designed for complete comfort and made to be worn at home, aboard a train, or on the other side of the world.

Eric Brompard x Orient ExpressPhoto Credit: Lucas Christiansen

The collection Eric Bompard x Orient Express imagines the ideal travel outfit with this collection — composed of cashmere essentials —  dressing you in comfort and elegance for any trip. The collection include an English ribbed sweater; a hoodie; a pair of travel pants; a pair of palazzo pants; a square scarf; a scarf; a poncho; a throw; knee-high socks; and a sleep mask.

Eric Brompard x Orient ExpressPhoto Credit: Lucas Christiansen

The Orient Express, now called the Venice Simplon Orient Express, owned by Belmond, is an endlessly glamorous affair comprised of three elegant dining carriages that exude culinary sophistication with its Lalique glass inlays in Cote d’Azur to black lacquer panels in L’Oriental; cabins adorned with art-deco details and French-polished cherry wood; and six Grand Suites that pay homage to the stylings beloved of their named cities. The Vienna — adorned with rich hues of gold and emerald green reflective of said city’s romantic details that also features a curved headboard with silk fabric panels — is one of our favorites. 

Eric Brompard x Orient ExpressPhoto Credit: Lucas Christiansen

 

