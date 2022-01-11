Now You Can Step Inside The Imagination Of Van Gogh

Photo Credit: Laurence Labat

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most influential painters in the world, best known for his free-flowing forms and expressive portrayals of everything from sunflowers to his infamous Starry Night. In less than a decade, the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter created nearly 900 stunning paintings, all of which are revered to this day.

If you have been fascinated by the art (and bio) of Van Gogh, now is your chance to fully immerse yourself into some of his most stunning creations. Located at the SoWa Power Station in the South End, Imagine Van Gogh gives visitors a choreographed look into the artist and his expressive brush strokes.

Photo Credit: Laurence Labat

Using some of the most advanced technology named Image Totale created by Albert Plécy in 1977, the concept of the immersive exhibit was developed by Plécy’s grand-daughter-in-law Annabelle Mauger, who joined up with Julien Baron in 2008 to create the immersive experience. Imagine Van Gogh was first introduced at La Cathédrale d’Images in Les Baux-de-Provence where the original concept of total immersion was conceived and displayed, allowing visitors to literally step inside his paintings.

The exhibit brings to life 200 works by Van Gogh that can be viewed in the most spectacular way at every turn. Projected on the floors and walls, some of the enlarged paintings move to choreographed music. The incredible large-scale format gives visitors an up-close view of the massive swirling brush strokes of curved bright colors and composition of some of the influential artist’s most impressive works.

Photo Credit: Laurence Labat

Imagine Van Gogh showcases the artist’s talent and torments displayed in iconic masterpieces like Sunflowers, Irises, Wheatfield with Crows, The Starry Night, Almond Blossoms, The Church at Auvers and Self-Portraits. The original paintings have been magnified and then transformed into various shapes that are projected throughout the exhibit to allow guests the opportunity to not only see but feel the beauty of his art experienced through the visionary’s eyes.

Be sure to check out the educational posters that will provide insight into the artist’s childhood leading up to his infamous mental health struggles. It will take you about an hour to take in all of the beauty of Van Gogh’s compositions as you walk through the images and enjoy new perspectives from every angle. The 200 paintings projected in the show are part of prestigious museum collections found in Musée d’Orsay in Paris, London’s National Gallery of Art, Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Museum of Modern Art, and Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Imagine Van Gogh is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and runs through March 19.

Photo Credit: Laurence Labat