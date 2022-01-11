Corey Stoll
Dante Winter House Makes A Luxurious Return To New York This Season

City Guide, News, Travel

Dante Winter House Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pear Alley x Dante Winter House

What was once a New Yorker’s best-kept secret, Dante has become one of the most beloved bars in the city. In fact, it was rated the #1 best bar in North America in both 2019 and 2020—proving that its bespoke cocktails and luxurious atmosphere were indeed special. 

This winter, Dante Winter House, the brand’s legendary seasonal pop-up, returns to downtown Manhattan in the latest hot spot, Pearl Alley on Pier 17 at the Seaport. On the heels of its immense success of the current Dante pop-up at The Snow Lodge in Aspen, Dante is curating a winter wonderland for New Yorkers that includes festive programming, Aperitivo hour, seasonal cocktails, and live entertainment within a warm and premier waterfront setting. 

Dante Winter HousePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Pear Alley x Dante Winter House

There’s no denying that the temperatures in New York have dropped, so to escape the cold, Dante Winter House has designed the ultimate winter destination.

Perfect for a cozy evening out this winter, Dante Winter House is home to three separate bars: a Coffee Bar that serves a selection of pastries, espresso, and coffee cocktails, Dante Bar, which features several of Dante’s signature cocktails on tap, and the exclusive Negroni Bar featuring a selection of Dante’s award-winning Negronis—the first of its kind outside of Dante. They have also created exclusive culinary experiences with two food trucks reminiscent of Dante’s Greenwich Village. 

Dante Winter HousePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Pear Alley x Dante Winter House

Dante Winter HousePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Pear Alley x Dante Winter House

Every Thursday through Sunday night, starting from 5:30 pm-11 pm, the space will feature live music with performances from various musicians, from Cuban bands to New Orleans Jazz quartets to DJs and more. 

Dante Winter House is located at Pearl Alley at 89 South St. in the center of Pier 17 at the Seaport. For more information, visit the website, here.

