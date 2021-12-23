Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

‘Tis the season for giving! Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars stepped out to give back and celebrate the holidays at the LA Mission’s Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of Ashlee Margolis in Beverly Hills this month.

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

The night was filled with many celebrity supporters which included: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenna Dewan, Rashida Jones, Vanessa Hudgens, Carlos Lopez, Sanaa Lathan, Logan Browning, Michael Voltaggio, Jon Shook, Jing Gao, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Shiri Appleby, Chloe Bennet, Jay Ellis, Golden Brooks, Kidada Jones, Greta Bennet, Katie Lowes, Greta Onieogou and CEO of the LA Mission Troy Vaughn.

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

The evening was hosted by actress Regina Hall, who gave an inspirational toast alongside Vaughn.

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

The event was supported by some of LA’s top spots and the chefs behind them, including Jon Shook of Jon & Vinnys and Jing Gao of Fly By Jing; Tacos 1986 also catered the dinner, while CoolHaus ice cream provided dessert. Cocktails were provided by Redemption Whiskey and Bib & Tucker Bourbon.

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission