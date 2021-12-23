Romero Britto
‘Tis The Season For Giving! Hollywood Stepped Out To Celebrate At The LA Mission’s Annual Holiday Gala

Haute Scene, News

LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser 2021
Vanessa Hudgens and Jenna Dewan attend LA Mission’s Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of Ashlee Margolis on December 17 in Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

‘Tis the season for giving! Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars stepped out to give back and celebrate the holidays at the LA Mission’s Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of Ashlee Margolis in Beverly Hills this month.

LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser 2021
Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall and Golden Brooks

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

The night was filled with many celebrity supporters which included: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenna Dewan, Rashida Jones, Vanessa Hudgens, Carlos Lopez, Sanaa Lathan, Logan Browning, Michael Voltaggio, Jon Shook, Jing Gao, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Shiri Appleby, Chloe Bennet, Jay Ellis, Golden Brooks, Kidada Jones, Greta Bennet, Katie Lowes, Greta Onieogou and CEO of the LA Mission Troy Vaughn. 

LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser 2021
A family affair: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

The evening was hosted by actress Regina Hall, who gave an inspirational toast alongside Vaughn.

LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser 2021
Sisters-in-law Ashlee Simpson and Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

The event was supported by some of LA’s top spots and the chefs behind them, including Jon Shook of Jon & Vinnys and Jing Gao of Fly By Jing; Tacos 1986 also catered the dinner, while CoolHaus ice cream provided dessert. Cocktails were provided by Redemption Whiskey and Bib & Tucker Bourbon.

LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser 2021
Jon Shook and Jing Gao

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Los Angeles Mission

