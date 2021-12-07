Mr. C Leads Industry With Fourth Generation Cipriani’s Designing A New Residential Experience

Service-driven amenities claim the future of luxury condos.

Photo Credit: Mr. C Residences

As the Miami real estate market heats up more than ever and buyers are looking to fulfill new post-pandemic needs, there is a major shift in residential demand. Condo developers are responding with a new scale of luxury offering the ultimate, full-service lifestyle experience.

“Even pre-pandemic, there was a desire to provide more service-forward amenities, but that has amplified,” says Cathy Strafaci, Executive VP and Managing Director of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Having the iconic hospitality brand Mr. C enter the market has created a level of hospitality and amenities we have not seen before and designed for how we live today.”

Founded by fourth generation Cipriani brothers, Ignazio and Maggio, Mr. C has reached the epitome of hospitality and service through their hotel and residential property brand. Growing up in the Cipriani family, internationally renowned for restaurants, landmark event spaces, lounges and residences, the brothers were uniquely qualified to conceptualize a residence that would bring the best of hotel hospitality and service to full-time owners.

Photo Credit: Mr C. Residences

The recent change in the notion of homes as personal sanctuaries sparked more creativity from the famed hospitality experts. Recognizing this growing need, the Mr. C brand integrated “service delivered with care and discretion into our residences,” says Ignazio Cipriani, President of Mr. C hotels and residences. “From a personal welcome by lobby staff and bartenders who shake the perfect cocktail, to housekeepers with an eye for detail, residents are treated to every comfort.”

Aligning with a luxury hotel experience, residents will have easy access to beaches and boating, while Italian-style dining and social spaces are just steps from their front door. Mr. C Residences debuts the La Bottega Market & Café and private, serviced Bellini bar, located in the pool area. Additionally, residents can enjoy in-home high-culinary serviced delivery from private meals, to dinner parties or doorstep happy hour served in Mr. C’s legacy Bellini bar carts. Other amenities include 24-hour concierge, a state-of-the-art gym, yoga and Peloton studios, a full-service spa, as well as indoor-outdoor working areas that feature private offices.

With world-class architecture and interiors, Mr. C Residences brings a modern vision of Old-World simplicity and stylish European glamour to Coconut Grove. As the neighborhood experiences a renaissance of commercial attractions and high-design builds, the Grove has become one of the most desirable zip codes in Miami.

Photo Credit: Mr C. Residences