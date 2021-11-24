Maddox Gallery Returns To Art Miami 2021

One of the UK’s most successful new contemporary art galleries is set to appear at Art Miami for the fourth consecutive year.

Photo Credit: Maddox Gallery

Maddox Gallery, established in December 2015, will return to Art Miami for a fourth year, operating booth AM220. The esteemed contemporary gallery will feature works from many renowned artists including Banksy, David Yarrow, Joseph Klibansky, The Conor Brothers, Jerkface, George Condo, STIK, Harland Miller, Invader, Bradley Theodore, Justin Bower, and more.

The London-based gallery has rapidly expanded to include two Mayfair spaces, a gallery on Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill, a European outpost in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Gstaad, and for the first time, a physical space in the U.S. market. In October 2018, the cutting-edge gallery celebrated the opening of Maddox Gallery Los Angeles, marking their fifth location globally and their first outpost in North America.

For the first time ever at Art Miami, Maddox Gallery will be showcasing a profound collection of Banksy canvases, including many original works which collectors are waiting to see with bated breath. This year, the gallery is thrilled to have the privilege to show works including ‘Charlie Brown,’ ‘Keep it Real,’ ‘Flower Thrower Original,’ ‘Stretched Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Rat at Heart,’ and more. This is set to be the largest exhibit of Banksy works from one gallery at Art Miami, with prices ranging from $669,000 to $7M in price.

Photo Credit: Maddox Gallery

David Yarrow will also be in attendance this year and showing six of his latest photographs with Maddox Gallery, including his latest celebrated shot of Cindy Crawford – a work which recreates the famous 1992 Pepsi commercial in which Cindy featured – as well as ‘Catwalk,’ a photograph available exclusively to Maddox and being sold in aid of the Kevin Richardson Foundation. This comes hot on the heel of their latest lauded Miami art week sale in 2019, when the gallery sold was has been described as an homage to excess. Featuring the signatures of director Martin Scorcese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the black-and-white “Wolves of Wall Street I,” by famed British photographer David Yarrow, sold at Art Miami within 10 minutes of the art fair’s opening. Raking in $200,000 rom an unnamed buyer, the piece featured the real “Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort. $160,000 of its proceeds were donated to a conservation charity.

Photo Credit: Maddox Gallery and David Yarrow Photography

Other artists being showcased include anonymous street artists STIK, Invader and Jerkface – the latter of whole signed exclusively and globally to Maddox Gallery last year – as well as Californian artists Justin Bower and British duo, The Connor Brothers, who celebrated their 10-year anniversary in October this year with a retrospective solo exhibition across all three of Maddox Gallery’s London spaces – an event which marked the first ever London gallery takeover in the history of Maddox.

Photo Credit: Maddox Gallery and David Yarrow Photography

Maddox Gallery is fast emerging as one of the most stylish young international contemporary art destinations in Europe. Broad and multi-faceted, Maddox is dedicated to supporting and showcasing the work of blue-chip, established and emerging artists from across the globe. In under five years the galleries have built a reputation for exhibiting exclusive, cutting-edge work from the likes of David Yarrow, The Connor Brothers, Damien Hirst, Bradley Theodore, Coco Dávez, RETNA, Banksy, Harland Miller, Haris Nukem, Ben Eine, and Massimo Agostinelli to name a few.

Established in 2015, the beautiful 3750 square foot Victorian townhouse located on Maddox Street in the heart of Mayfair, has become a cultural hub for collectors, buyers, artists and art-lovers alike. Two more West London-based galleries have since opened, with one situated in Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill and the other in Shepherd Market.

For further information please visit www.maddoxgallery.co.uk

Photo Credit: Maddox Gallery