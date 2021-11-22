From Louis Vuitton to Chanel, luxury fashion houses are making an appearance in Miami this year in a major way. Ahead, Haute Living provides a complete guide to the best fashion events that will be happening throughout the week.

LOUIS VUITTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonAs a maison that continually explores its relationship with art and fashion, Louis Vuitton will host several Art Basel Miami events this year. On December 1, it will open its Miami men’s store doors (along with an exclusive and highly anticipated menswear runway show prior to the opening). Merging the vibrant spirit of Miami with Louis Vuitton’s heritage of craftsmanship and innovation, the new destination will illuminate its geometric façade, inspired by a classic Louis Objets Nomades piece, the Diamond Screen by Marcel Wanders Studio.

In addition, the brand will transform its Design District women’s store into an immersive Objets Nomades showcase, including the new pieces for 2021. The façade will be temporarily wrapped in a jubilant burst of woven colors, patterned after a new Objet Nomades by the Campana Brothers, and the inside will be curated by Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola to include some of her signature pieces, like the Hanging Chair.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dior will debut its Medallion Chair Exhibition in the U.S. during Design Miami and Art Basel at SuperBlue, a new arts center dedicated to supporting artists in realizing their vision and engaging audiences with experiential art. The iconic Medallion Chair has become a pillar of the House of Dior, and — similar to Dior’s Lady Art Project — has been reinterpreted by select international artists.

LOEWE

In the spirit of Art Basel, Loewe will reopen its Design District store with a brand-new concept, inspired by the works of artist Sol LeWitt. The new concept will unveil a vibrant mural designed by LeWitt, commissioned by Paula Cooper Gallery. In contrast to the colorful interior, the façade will be covered in glossy black ceramics handmade in Spain.

CHANEL

To celebrate the 100th birthday of the house’s iconic fragrance, Chanel No. 5., Chanel will be hosting several immersive experiences in the Miami Design District.

GIVENCHY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

Throughout the week, Givenchy will showcase exclusive works of art throughout the boutique. From Givenchy’s Matthew M. Williams’ collaboration with artist Ewan MacFarlane on a series of custom mannequins to the appearance of the Chito collaboration, which debuted as part of the Givenchy resort 2022 collection, the Givenchy Miami boutique will truly become a work of art.

TAG HEUER

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tag Heuer

TAG Heuer will celebrate its ambassador Jimmy Butler, a Miami Heat basketball superstar, at a private waterfront home during the week.

TOD’S

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TOD’S

Tod’s, the iconic Italian brand known for its timeless elegance and understated luxury, celebrates its MOSAIC Collection alongside American artist Willie Cole, during Art Basel. With a focus on sustainability, the MOSAIC Collection gives new life to materials that would otherwise remain unused, and transforms them into timeless, sustainable objects. The Tod’s MOSAIC collection along with the art sculptures by Willie Cole will be on view at the Tod’s Miami Design District boutique through December 6th.

VACHERON CONSTANTIN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

Luxury Watchmaker Vacheron Constantin will collaborate with the Chris Burden Estate and local Miami artist Najja Moon to reveal Art in Motion, an art installation in the timepiece Maison’s Miami District Boutique inspired by Vacheron Constantin’s American 1921 driving watch and the fascination of movement and craftsmanship found in art and watchmaking; this will be on view from November 29th-January 2022.

BALMAIN x (RED)

In honor of World Aids Day, Balmain and (Red) will be unveiling the latest monumental Fresco by Saype at The Scope Art Show.

PRADA

In partnership with YoungArts, Prada will be hosting a private cocktail gathering with Sarah Arison, Michi Jigarjian, Craig Robins, and Sandra & Tony Tamer, where guests can discover the Prada Holiday 2021 Collection that fuses simple silhouettes with lustrous and exuberant surfaces.