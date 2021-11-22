Photo Credit: Pablo Enriquez/Gucci Beauty

Gucci Beauty has brought some flower power to The Grove with its new pop-up dedicated to Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, a signature floral yet delicately sweet scent for all free spirits (with a campaign starring the ultimate free spirit, multi-platinum selling recording artist and songwriter Miley Cyrus).

Photo Credit: Pablo Enriquez/Gucci Beauty

Following its opening last week, the pop-up will be open to the public through Friday, January 7th at The Park at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Pablo Enriquez/Gucci Beauty

Created in partnership with Nordstrom, the interactive installation gives visitors a chance to discover the joy-fueled fantasy world inspired by this delicious fragrance and surround themselves in the wider world of Gucci Beauty. Interactive elements include a shareable Purikura photobooth, customized makeovers, gift-wrapping services, complimentary floral bouquets, an exclusive Gucci Flora gift bag and more.

Photo Credit: Gucci Beauty

The fragrance of honor is a joyful floral built around the Gardenia flower. White Gardenia notes are blended with solar Jasmine Grandiflorum Absolute.The modern floral signature is introduced by a cheerful Pear Blossom accord, while a touch of Brown Sugar accord adds a delicate sweetness to its sill age. The bottle itself is encased in lacquered pink glass with a shiny gold cap, with a design reimagined and inspired by Alessandro Michele’s vision.