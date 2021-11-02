TONY ROBBINS
Inside Alexander McQueen’s New Holiday Campaign Featuring An Exclusive Film Commissioned By Artist Isabel Garrett

Fashion, News

Alexander McQueen's New Holiday CampaignPhoto Credit: Isabel Garrett ‘Tis the season of holiday gift-giving. In the true holiday spirit, Alexander McQueen has launched a new Holiday Gifting campaign with a special film by renowned artist and animation director Isabel Garrett. Isabel has created a mystical universe in which the gifting pieces are bought to life. Garrett, a resident artist at The Sarabande Foundation—founded by Lee Alexander McQueen to support creatives—has a gift of bringing images to life through intricate storytelling. Thus, this campaign highlights the luxurious hidden treasures of the McQueen holiday collection in a magnificent way.

True to the DNA woven into the house of McQueen, the film focuses on the natural world and the hidden gems that find their way into the enchanted forest floor, exposing the exclusive iterations of McQueen classics like The Curve Mini, the Small Skull bag, and the Jewelled Flat Pouch. And, it wouldn’t be an Haute holiday without jewelry. Throughout the film, hearts, pavé skulls, horseshoes, butterflies, and the McQueen seal all appear in polished gold metal, elaborately hand-carved, engraved, and set with crystals and pearls—making the perfect holiday present.

Alexander McQueen's New Holiday CampaignPhoto Credit: Isabel Garrett

Ahead, indulge the McQueen holiday campaign film and imagery to get a head start of being in the magical holiday spirit. The Alexander McQueen gifting collection is available at Alexander McQueen stores worldwide and on the website, here.

Alexander McQueen's New Holiday CampaignPhoto Credit: Isabel Garrett Alexander McQueen's New Holiday CampaignPhoto Credit: Isabel Garrett Alexander McQueen's New Holiday CampaignPhoto Credit: Isabel Garrett

