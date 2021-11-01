TONY ROBBINS
Haute Living, Fraser Yachts and TopDevz Make History at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2021

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living Media Group, in collaboration with Fraser Yachts and TopDevz, provided a Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show experience that will go down in history.

Casa Royale

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world. Located steps from the beach in sunny South Florida, FLIBS spans nearly 90 acres across three million square feet of exhibit space that is connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services. While the renowned marine event is held annually, the pandemic prohibited last year’s iteration of FLIBS, leaving brokers, buyers and boat admirers alike to highly anticipate what FLIBS 2021 had in store.

For those lucky enough to attend Haute Living’s water-front five-day event, FLIBS 2021 was well-worth the wait. The luxury media group joined forces with premier yacht management company, Fraser Yachts, and pioneering software development company, TopDevz, to make Fort Lauderdale history.

Ashley Cacicedo, Mike Busacca, Kamal Hotchandani, Ashkan Rajaee, April Donelson

While each day from the five-day experience was memorable in its own right, it was day three that provided the seminal moment of the entire week. On behalf of The City of Fort Lauderdale and Mayor Dean Trantalis, Ashley Cacicedo presented an official proclamation which deems October 27th to October 31st Haute Living, Fraser, and TopDevz day.

CEO of Haute Living, Kamal Hotchandani, Senior VP of Haute Living, April Donelson, COO of Fraser Yachts, Mike Busacca, and CEO of TopDevz, Ashkan Rajaee graciously received the proclamation on behalf of their corresponding companies. The proclamation confirmed the seminal partnership between these three extremely influential companies.

Fraser Yachts operates in an industry devoted to delivering the highest levels of luxury. Additionally, Fraser facilitates rare and extraordinary experiences, and manages a broad portfolio of immensely valuable yachts, super yachts and mega yachts. As one of America’s fastest-growing companies, TopDevz has seen an increased shift in relocation to yachting destinations and hubs that support marinas, Fort Lauderdale, FL being the epicenter of yachting in the United States.

Debbie Wysocki and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Casa Royale

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

One of the more beautiful aspects about Haute Living experiences, is getting to partners from various different industries come together. The breathtaking “Casa Royale,” was provided courtesy of Haute Residence Network partner, Debbie Wysocki. The expansive Fort Lauderdale waterfront hosted this year’s event. Guests took full advantage of the gorgeous setting.

Integrated partner Perrier-Jouët kept the good times flowing as guests would stroll in and out of Casa Royal for great views, enriching conversations and invaluable networking.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Hormone replacement therapy center and ant-aging center, HealthGAINS, provided onsite B12 shots as well as immunity IVs to make sure guests were plenty refreshed and hydrated. Excell Auto displayed an impressive automotive visual aesthetic at the Casa Royale driveway with their stunning Karma Revero GT.

Excell Auto

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The list of VIPS was an eclectic and impressive on at Casa Royale: Hannah Rose, of US Americas Marketing; Gil Dezer and Sebastian Tettamanti of Dezer Development; David Rousso, of Pedini Miami; Mark White, CEO of HealthGAINS; Tom Murphy, CEO of Coastal Construction; Grace, Lauren, Sean, and David Carpenter, of the talented musical Carpenter family; and so many more.

Other noteworthy partnerships that made the experiences at FLIBS 2021 possible are those of Pedini Miami and Pernod Ricard.

Additionally, on behalf of Fraser Yachts, Haute Living would like to thank all the amazing tender partners – Vanquish Yachts, Wajer and PRJ Boats.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

David Carpenter, Grace Carpenter, Seth Semilof, Lauren Carpenter, Sean Carpenter

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Seth Semilof, Ashkan Rajaee, Kamal Hotchandani, April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mike Busacca, Hannah Rose

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

