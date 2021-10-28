The NYC Marathon Is Around The Corner And Loews Has Got You Covered

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

The New York City marathon is back and there is no better place to stay than at Loews regency New York. Situated boldly on New York’s Park Avenue, Loews Regency New York is a destination luxury hotel conveniently located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Not only does the hotel provide optimal views of Central Park, but guests will have some of the best seats in town as they will also have an amazing view of the finish line.

Loews Regency New York would love to welcome runners and guests alike and is now offering a special experience in honor of the NYC Marathon.

With last year’s running was cancelled due to the pandemic, the long-awaited 50th running of the NYC Marathon promises to be a truly special iteration of the largest marathon in the world. Loews’ strong hold on the pulse of the city translates to limited exclusive experience ahead of the NYC Marathon.

Guests and runners alike will be able to enjoy a $100 food and beverage credit. Whether you’re looking to load up on carbs ahead of the big day, or want to experience a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in New York, Loews has got you covered. From The Regency Bar & Grill to the culinary experience of Flavor by Loews Hotels. Additionally, the NYC Marathon package includes a credit for spa treatment at the Julien Farel Restore Salon and Spa. Enter into a new era of beauty and wellness at the 10,000 square-foot urban oasis, which is acknowledged by many as the ultimate destination for hair, beauty and spa services in Manhattan. It’s the perfect place to go for some post-race recovery.

This extremely attractive offer ends on November 6th, the day before the big race. So, get your affairs in order and experience the luxurious with Loews on Park Avenue.

