Chicago’s The Aviary Is Taking Over Aspen Hotspot Bad Harriet For One Night Only. Here Are The Details.

News, Travel

 

Hotel Jerome
Bad Harriet

Photo Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

There’s a cool new concept coming to Aspen this September for one night only as the haute Hotel Jerome is teaming up with the Alinea Group’s renowned cocktail lounge concept, The Aviary, for a one-night only collaboration as an unofficial kick-off to Aspen Food & Wine.

Hotel Jerome
Bad Harriet

Photo Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Making the journey from Chicago’s vibrant West Loop neighborhood, the Aviary will be taking over Hotel Jerome’s subterranean speakeasy, Bad Harriet, to host three exclusive seatings where guests can experience a special evening, including an exclusive curated menu of cocktails and bites from the Aviary’s master mixers.

Hotel Jerome
Midnight Mary

Photo Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Founded by world-renowned chef Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas, The Aviary is The Alinea Group’s cocktail lounge concept. The Aviary has been identified by its unique cocktail presentations – In-The-Rocks, Vacuum Pot, The Porthole – but is just as renowned for its cutting-edge ice program and delicious food. It has been named one of the best new bars in America by many.

Hotel Jerome
Loaded to the Gunwalls

Photo Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Hotel Jerome is the perfect partner for this modern concept, as there’s a new-meets-old sensibility that just works. The 99-room property is a 131-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property’s iconic mountain spirit.

Hotel Jerome
Vacpot

Photo Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Seatings for the one-night-only event are as follows on Thursday, September 9:

· First Seating/VIP: 8:00 – 9:30 pm
· Second Seating: 9:45 – 11:15 pm
· Final Seating: 11:30 pm – 1:00 am

Hotel JeromePhoto Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Hotel Jerome is located at 330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611

