While the latter half of August marks the summer drawing to an end, it is also the beginning of Manhattan’s favorite summer sport: the US Open. The energy of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York City, attracts an infectious energy like no other. And today, the world’s best tennis players will once again step onto the famous hard court of the 141st US Open. For Swiss luxury watch brand TAG Heuer, the 2021 US Open is a special one as this Grand Slam tournament will see five TAG Heuer ambassadors vying for the titles, including 2020 winner Naomi Osaka.

Photo Credit: BFA

To kick off the US Open, the brand hosted “The Tennis Hour,” an evening dedicated to its talented family of tennis ambassadors: Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, and Frances Tiafoe. “TAG Heuer is proud to support a number of exceptional world-class tennis stars,” says George Ciz, Chief Marketing Officer of TAG Heuer. “The brand has always fostered strategic partnerships that express our passion for action and high performance.” Indeed, TAG Heuer has been known to be at the forefront of performance measurement technology, committed to achieving ultimate precision, a mission synonymous with the sport of tennis.

The celebratory evening was the ultimate Manhattan summer evening as the exclusive cocktail party took place overlooking the iconic cityscape on Mr. Purple’s terrace at the Hotel Indigo. Guests indulged in bespoke cocktails and got an inside seat to the players’ insights into their sport, mindset, and ambitions ahead of the tournament during an intimate Q&A session.

“I’m really happy to be here with TAG because we share a lot of the same beliefs, and it feels great to be embraced so warmly, so early on, by such a big brand,” revealed Naomi Osaka, a dedicated brand ambassador for TAG Heuer since January 2021. “I really like to connect personally with the brands I partner with, to build something together and become like family.”

Photo Credit: BFA

TAG Heuer’s “The Tennis Hour” was a moment to embrace its unique family, and there’s no doubt you could feel the magic in the air. The evening marked just the beginning of the festivities of the thrilling tournament to come, and we can’t wait to keep up with the success of the TAG Heuer tennis ambassadors this season.