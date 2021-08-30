From new hotels to must-try culinary experiences, here’s Haute Living’s guide to what’s come this autumn.

PENDRY MANHATTAN WEST

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pendry Manhattan West

Opening in September 2021 in the Manhattan West development as the first New York City property for Pendry Hotels & Resorts, this laid-back, California-inspired take on modern luxury will invite guests into a relaxed yet sophisticated version of New York and its infectious energy. Fusing elegance and ease, this hotel will feature 164 guest rooms — including 30 premium suites — a signature restaurant and rooftop by Quality Branded, an intimate garden lounge and a signature cocktail parlor. The Pendry Manhattan West will welcome both native New Yorkers and tourists to explore the city’s burgeoning West Side. In fact, it’s the only luxury hotel within the Manhattan West development, accompanying residential units and more than 6 million square feet of custom-designed, state-of-the-art office space already populated by a host of leading media, fashion, sports and technology companies, including Accenture, Amazon, Ernst & Young, JPMorgan Chase and the National Hockey League. To book your stay, visit pendry.com/manhattan-west/booking/#/booking/step-1.

BUDDHA-BAR RESTAURANT NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Buddha-Bar Restaurant New York

Officially launching just after Labor Day in the heart of Tribeca is Buddha-Bar Restaurant. (Good news for those who can’t wait: the restaurant had a soft opening in mid-July.) It will offer the same famed cuisine, music and experience as the Buddha-Bar Restaurant that opened in Paris in 1996 with an innovative, modernized take. The restaurant, bar and lounge sit within a historically landmarked building in a vaulted two-story space housing a custom, 16-foot glass Buddha sculpture as the focal point. General manager Franck Maucort has held leadership positions at Jean-Georges, Le Bilboquet, Central Park Boat House and was the General Manger at the original Buddha-Bar New York location. The menu, by Executive Chef Andrew Riccatelli (who has worked with Bobby Flay, Bagatelle and recently David Burke), features a fresh interpretation on Asian cuisine, including beloved dishes from the Paris Buddha-Bar’s menu. To ensure your spot, call (212) 256-0360 or visit buddhabarnewyork.com.

THE WALL STREET HOTEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

The Wall Street Hotel raises the hospitality bar in Manhattan’s famed Financial District, aiming to unify the neighborhood with an impeccably modern approach to service and hospitality. From intimate, elegant guest rooms to luxurious, spacious suites, the hotel has over 170 rooms dedicated to making the stay feel as personalized as possible, with thoughtful touches like Frette bed linens and heated bathroom floors. In true New York fashion, the hotel will house multiple restaurants, lounges and bars, including a scenic rooftop overlooking New York Harbor and Lower Manhattan, and a welcoming lobby lounge perfect for a cocktail or coffee. To book a night full of New York nostalgia, visit thewallsthotel.com.

LODI

Opening in 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Ignacio Mattos’ Lodi ushers in the next chapter of the timeless legacy of culture, community, commerce and green spaces in iconic Rockefeller Center. Inspired by Italian aperitivo bar culture and designed to be an elegant, welcoming place where guests linger leisurely throughout the day, Lodi will offer a menu with morning fare including pastries and coffee, light bites and classic Italian spritzes for a midday pick-me-up, and aperitivo into the evening. Designed by Ian McPheely, the genius behind other signature New York spots like Balthazar and Pastis, Lodi features select bar seats in the interior, grab-and-go stations, and ample al fresco seating with table service. Its debut marks the first of many exciting openings ahead for Rockefeller Center, including Pebble Bar, a collaborative effort from Noah Bernamoff (of Grand Army and Black Seed Bagels), Julian Brizzi (of Celestine) and Matt Kliegman and Carlos Quirarte (of the Smile, and The Jane Hotel Ballroom & Rooftop).

PARK LANE NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Park Lane Hotel

Situated on Billionaires Row, home to the world’s most coveted addresses on Central Park South, the Park Lane New York hotel is being completely reimagined for a September 2021 opening as a departure from its neighbors. It will serve as a unique and inclusive retreat within walking distance of the city’s cultural hubs, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Fifth Avenue and the Museum of Modern Art. Internationally acclaimed design firm Yabu Pushelberg has conceived of and created the hotel’s interiors while mindfully restoring the existing architectural details of the historic Central Park South building, a unique example of legendary Emery Roth & Sons trademark postwar style. New York City-based artists En Viu created whimsical murals for the guest rooms and public spaces that artfully guide the hotel experience. The 47-story property will be run by premier hospitality management company Highgate and will feature 611 rooms — nearly half of which provide sweeping park-facing views — and 11,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor event space. A fitness center perched on the fifth floor offers state-of-the-art equipment and its own separate outdoor terrace.

Scott Sartiano, hospitality magnate and founder of the Sartiano Group (behind Manhattan’s new coveted private members club, Zero Bond) has partnered with Highgate to conceptualize three new food and beverage venues throughout the hotel, including an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor terrace, an intimate restaurant on the second floor, and an exclusive cocktail bar on the 47th floor. It will feature the only open rooftop on Central Park South and will treat guests to a unique experience against the backdrop of Manhattan’s sprawling skyline and iconic park.