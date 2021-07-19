Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley Celebrates With Haute Living In The Hamptons

Haute Scene, News

Wine Access presented the haute event.

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living celebrated the best of summer in the Hamptons with a beautiful Hamptons soiree honoring recent cover star Christie Brinkley. 

Christie Brinkley
Seth Semilof and Vanessa Conlin

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The supermodel and best-selling author was surrounded by the Hamptons elite at hot spot Scarpetta inside Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday night.

Christie Brinkley
Jean Shafiroff and Alisa Rover

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Attendees included philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, designer Jill Stuart and skincare brand owner Peter Thomas Roth and Lauren Day Roberts. 

Christie Brinkley
R Couri Hay, Jill Stuart and Peter Thomas Roth

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was presented by Wine Access, whose MW of Wine, Vanessa Conlin (one of only 57 in the U.S.!) paired some stellar wines for the coursed meal.

Christie Brinkley
Lauren Day Roberts

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Wine pairings during the evening included Brinkley’s own Bellissima Brut; a 2018 Raoul Gotherin & Fils Vielles Vignes Chablis; and a 2015 Scocre Barbaresco Piedmont.

Christie Brinkley
Bellissima

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group publisher and co-founder Seth Semilof said a few words thanking and introducing Affleck before turning things over to Conlin, who shared her reasons for the evenings pairings and led a champagne toast.

Christie Brinkley
The wine pairings

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The menu included yellowtail; creamy polenta; short rib and bone marrow agnolloti; black cod and sirloin.

