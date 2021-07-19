Wine Access presented the haute event.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living celebrated the best of summer in the Hamptons with a beautiful Hamptons soiree honoring recent cover star Christie Brinkley.

The supermodel and best-selling author was surrounded by the Hamptons elite at hot spot Scarpetta inside Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday night.

Attendees included philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, designer Jill Stuart and skincare brand owner Peter Thomas Roth and Lauren Day Roberts.

The evening was presented by Wine Access, whose MW of Wine, Vanessa Conlin (one of only 57 in the U.S.!) paired some stellar wines for the coursed meal.

Wine pairings during the evening included Brinkley’s own Bellissima Brut; a 2018 Raoul Gotherin & Fils Vielles Vignes Chablis; and a 2015 Scocre Barbaresco Piedmont.

Haute Media Group publisher and co-founder Seth Semilof said a few words thanking and introducing Affleck before turning things over to Conlin, who shared her reasons for the evenings pairings and led a champagne toast.

The menu included yellowtail; creamy polenta; short rib and bone marrow agnolloti; black cod and sirloin.