Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami
Christie Brinkley
Cover Story
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley

Haute Couture Returned & These Are The Best Looks From The Fall 2021 Couture Season

Fashion, Lifestyle, News

Haute Couture has officially returned. This season marks a fresh start for not just Couture, but for the future of ready-to-wear runway shows to come. Couture is often known for embracing voluminous shapes, intricate design details and outstanding craftmanship, playful colors, and bold silhouettes—all of the glamorous elements that the fashion industry wished to return after a long year. From classic, sophisticated black and white looks at Virginie Viard’s Chanel to vibrant pops of color from Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, Fall 2021 Couture was a breath of fresh air on the runway.

This season, designers created intricate, intimate settings to display the collections, like Dior’s show at Musée Rodin in Paris.Through the Couture looks and shows, viewers are able to be immersed into the designer’s unique creative perspective on what Couture means to them.

Ahead, we’re revealing which looks were our favorite from the Fall 2021Couture season.

Fall 2021 Couture Fashion
Chanel

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

 

Valentino

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

Fall 2021 Couture Fashion
Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Fall 2021 Couture Fashion
Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Fall 2021 Couture Fashion
Armani Prive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Armani

Fall 2021 Couture Fashion
Fendi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendia

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Fashion
July 30, 2021
The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Season
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker
Fashion
July 30, 2021
Louis Vuitton Just Launched The Ultimate Summer Travel Companion: The Horizon Light Up Speaker
By Adrienne Faurote
Scottie Barnes
Celebrities
July 30, 2021
No. 4 NBA Draft Pick Scottie Barnes Talks Fashion, Passion + Pro Ball Dreams
By Laura Schreffler
KAORI Miami
City Guide
July 29, 2021
KAORI Miami Is The New Bespoke Dining Destination In The Heart of Brickell
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami