Haute Couture has officially returned. This season marks a fresh start for not just Couture, but for the future of ready-to-wear runway shows to come. Couture is often known for embracing voluminous shapes, intricate design details and outstanding craftmanship, playful colors, and bold silhouettes—all of the glamorous elements that the fashion industry wished to return after a long year. From classic, sophisticated black and white looks at Virginie Viard’s Chanel to vibrant pops of color from Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, Fall 2021 Couture was a breath of fresh air on the runway.

This season, designers created intricate, intimate settings to display the collections, like Dior’s show at Musée Rodin in Paris.Through the Couture looks and shows, viewers are able to be immersed into the designer’s unique creative perspective on what Couture means to them.

Ahead, we’re revealing which looks were our favorite from the Fall 2021Couture season.

