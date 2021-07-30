There’s nothing quite like holiday in August. It’s the ultimate time to escape, disconnect, and indulge in quality time spent with friends and family.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

To celebrate the spirit of travel, today, Louis Vuitton launched the Horizon Light Up Speaker as the latest addition to the House’s renowned Connected Objects category as the brand, under Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière’s creative eye, houses several high-end audio products. We’re deeming the LV Horizon Light Up Speaker the official summer must-have for the remainder of the season designed to travel with you—it’s portable and wireless, glowing with bright, vibrant colors, and made with Louis Vuitton’s incomparable savoir-faire.

The speaker seamlessly fuses tradition and innovation—a Louis Vuitton legacy—embodying unique design to beautify an everyday object. In addition, the design takes on a form that is unique in the audio market, inspired by the Toupie (‘Spinning Top’) handbag, designed by Ghesquière. Just as the Toupie redefined evening bags, the LV Horizon Light Up speaker aims to reinvent the world of portable speakers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The dynamic design is like no other: the light-show synchronizes to the beat with a colorful digital interpretation of Louis Vuitton’s iconic Monogram flower, the top ring with LED backlighting provides three different animations in seven carefully selected, graduated colorways, and the removal leather strap is attached, adding a fashionable touch. The unconventional shape offers myriad acoustic benefits. When sitting on its dock, the sound is played at 360 degrees, but by placing the speaker on its side, music can be sent in a specific direction. A dedicated Louis Vuitton Connect app controls all of the speaker’s functions, including color combinations, animation sequences, and a mono or multiroom set-up to be operated via a smartphone.

Perhaps the best aspect of this speaker is its versatility in that it is both functional and a stunning design object that enhances any interior space.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

With all the convenience of wireless connectivity through Bluetooth®, the speaker is also compatible with Apple AirPlay® 2, and Qplay via Wi-Fi. It can be charged via USB-C (through the speaker or dock), with a full charge providing up to 15 hours of playtime. Depending on the occasion, it can also be paired or grouped in larger numbers to accommodate bigger spaces and multiple rooms. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.