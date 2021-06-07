How A Dream Deferred Became A Pathway To Success For Brandon E. Beal

Photo Credit: Lost Boy Entertainment

The story of Brandon E. Beal’s journey to current success with Beal Financial Group is an improbable one. The current Southern California native grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Northern Illinois University to play football. His shot at pro football came in 2010, though devastatingly ended with a ligament tear. Around a year later, he was able to sign a contract for Arena Football in Chicago, a career that lasted two years. However, the athletic dreams were still not easily diminished. It is quite evident where the competitive spirit comes from as Brandon is the oldest of five brothers, including middle brother Bradley Beal, a 3X NBA All-Star guard for the Washington Wizards. Brandon related that he always assumed he would be involved in athletics until he died, but that did not happen due to his injury. After professional sports, Brandon found personal training, and though he loved it, the proliferation of trainers in Southern California left him unable to pay the bills, and thus he realized there must once again be a change in direction.

Brandon took a chance and transitioned to the financial service sector. He relates, “One of the challenges I faced was having absolutely zero experience. Coming from the sports world, that is all I knew! Coming from fitness, that too was all I knew. This was an entirely different skill set I had to learn. But I was 100% up for the challenge. Another obstacle was being a 1099. Not knowing when your next payday is, was definitely difficult to accept, especially being newly engaged at the time. But I quickly found out that if I just plugged into the system, worked my tail off, and literally mirrored what my leaders had done, I could make consistent money week after week.”

He is now the agency manager of Beal Financial Group, a company powered by the National Agents Alliance to hire and train life insurance agents. They provide a proven sales system, a state-of-the-art lead program, assistance in receiving the necessary training, and they act as liaisons to their carriers. Brandon’s group is affiliated with over a dozen highly rated insurance carriers such as Mutual of Omaha, AIG, National Life Group, Allianz, Foresters, and CFG and provides products for their agents that are in high demand. Brandon explained the company’s latest partnership in an interview: “In June of 2020 amid a pandemic, we partnered with Integrity Marketing Group. Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”), is the nation’s largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products” and “through Integrity’s partnership program, The Alliance will have access to the diverse and exclusive products available only to Integrity partners, as well as the support of industry-leading sales and marketing systems.”

This partnership is simply the latest achievement for Brandon as he finds great success in the financial service industry. He holds his greatest accomplishments, so far, to be earning over $120,000 in a single month and helping his agents assist their clients to the very best of his abilities. And, he hopes to have mentored a minimum of 100 licensed agents who have earned seven figures by the time he retires. He states, “It is one thing to do it yourself. It is another when you help others attain it.”

