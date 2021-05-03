News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts
Il Borro
Haute Wine + Spirits
A Celebration Of Sustainability, Wine & Haute Cuisine: Wine Tasting With The Ferragamo Family’s Il Borro
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Cover Story
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Most Ambitious Project To Date On Its Way
Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future

Tomas Chlup: Mesmerizing Influencer Brings The Fitness World & Cooking Expertise Together

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written In Partnership With Ascend

Photo Credit: Tomas Chlup

Tomas Chlup, The Right Inspiration For Fitness, Guides Millennials On How One Can Stay Healthy & Fit.

The Embodiment Of Fitness & Cooking

Tomas Chlup is one of the top fitness experts from the Czech Republic. Hailing from a small happy town of the Czech Republic called Kamenice and Lipou, he has learned the art of making genuine and long-lasting relationships. He has a vast social media family and inspires people to live a healthy and happy life by treating their body right. Be it by doing the right exercise or eating healthy food – he gives special training programs from various platforms, and he is using social media for the right cause. This makes him the fitness expert he is today.

After being a fitness expert, he is also known to have been famous for his cooking. His unique and flavorful recipes are not just good in taste but also very healthy. His recent project ‘Fitness Inspiration’ has come true where he inspires people to live a healthy life by writing blogs and videos – all on his website. His blogs are full of good recipes, long-run techniques, and Crossfit. After having been featured in several media outlets like Yahoo, Influencive, IB Times & more – he is all the more inspirational to the global audiences and being inspired by so many young millennials.

His Positive Influence On Society

Apart from his mainstream skills, Tomas is also a Celebrity Instagram Influencer who makes such high-quality content useful for the millions. He is going viral with his lifestyle posts which exudes full of life and grit determination.  His feed is some of the most real and useful content with different videos and posts related to fitness. His mentorship on a daily basis through these posts help people understand how to approach training and food choices from the very beginning.

Recently, Tomas had worked on a mobile application named “Konektr” along with his team of friends. This is a platform where influencers can monetize and leverage their audiences by showing them exclusive content and chatting with fans through video calls. This helps Tomas build a community for various niches, especially for fitness and healthy food recipes. His other project, www.fit-inspiration.com, is under process where he shares many more recipes and training in the coming future. This young charismatic man makes an irreplaceable recognition in the online fitness world. The world shouldn’t be surprised if he reaches the top of the game soon.

Tomas shares with the fitness enthusiasts, “From waking up with determination to sleeping with satisfaction, there is a long journey every day. This long journey has a lot of food and fitness choices we all choose for ourselves. Always remember, if your decision doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. Transformation is not about only training your body, it is also about training your body and decisions. So, be stronger than your strongest excuse!”

To learn more on fitness, cooking styles, and lifestyle lessons, stay connected with Tomas Chlup’s Instagram.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Todd Michael Glaser and Brandon Zarco April 2021 1
Haute Profile
April 30, 2021
Todd Michael Glaser 2.0: Shaping a Legacy
By Andres E. Caceres
Danny Trejo
News
April 29, 2021
Danny Trejo Is Dispelling A Cinco De Mayo Myth
By Laura Schreffler
Prince Charles
Haute Wine + Spirits
April 29, 2021
Prince Charles Offers His Royal Support To The Scotch Whiskey Industry
By Laura Schreffler
Lennox Lewis Marion Miami leaders dinner April 2021
Celebrities
April 28, 2021
Haute Leaders Dinner Series Continues At Marion Miami With Lennox Lewis
By Andres E. Caceres

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader