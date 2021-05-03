News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts
Il Borro
Haute Wine + Spirits
A Celebration Of Sustainability, Wine & Haute Cuisine: Wine Tasting With The Ferragamo Family’s Il Borro
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Cover Story
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Most Ambitious Project To Date On Its Way
Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future

Angus Onisforou To Start A Cars And Collectables Auction House

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in Partnership With Ascend

Photo Credit: Angus Onisforou

An Australian young wizard Angus Onisforou is turning heads with the idea of his new auction house that would deal with valuable collectables and cars. At the time when the world is physically distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Onisforou chose to launch his auction house virtually for locals. 

Who is Angus Onisforou? 

A student at the Sydney University of Technology, Onisforou displayed his commitment and passion from a young age. Instead of directing his energies on parties, events and clubs, he utilized his time by channeling his creativity on to something productive and fruitful for the global community at large. Onisforou thought of going beyond the prescribed curriculum of his high school to create a Quad Warning System. The purpose of this device is to assist bike riders to drive safely. 

The increasing number of accidents of bike riders was an unmissable problem that every rider faced while riding on rough terrain. Onisforou’s idea came as a lifesaver for every such person in the world. Any person riding a mobility scooter, quad bike, or golf cart would receive an alert whenever they would be on the edge of entering a dangerous region. 

Where is the Cars and Collectables Auction House? 

After becoming an undergraduate student, Onisforou decided to launch an auction house for collectables and cars. This business reflects his undying passion for collecting common and rare watches from different parts of the world. When asked about the venture, Onisforou said that the platform acts as a one-stop location for sellers and buyers where they get to find a wide range of collectables and cars at the best market prices. 

After carefully going through his business plan with a bunch of local and international professionals, Onisforou believes that his auction house will go live on the internet in the coming months. Starting from a local audience in Melbourne, the platform will eventually expand itself to a larger base of an international audience.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Todd Michael Glaser and Brandon Zarco April 2021 1
Haute Profile
April 30, 2021
Todd Michael Glaser 2.0: Shaping a Legacy
By Andres E. Caceres
Danny Trejo
News
April 29, 2021
Danny Trejo Is Dispelling A Cinco De Mayo Myth
By Laura Schreffler
Prince Charles
Haute Wine + Spirits
April 29, 2021
Prince Charles Offers His Royal Support To The Scotch Whiskey Industry
By Laura Schreffler
Lennox Lewis Marion Miami leaders dinner April 2021
Celebrities
April 28, 2021
Haute Leaders Dinner Series Continues At Marion Miami With Lennox Lewis
By Andres E. Caceres

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader