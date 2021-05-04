Add More Mellow To Your Margarita – CBD Margarita Recipe

Written In Partnership With Blue Ribbon

You don’t need to drive to Key West to enjoy a glass of Buffett’s favorite brew. As you’ll see below, the most challenging part about making a marvelous margarita is squeezing your limes! Plus, since Tribe CBD believes cannabidiol makes everything in life better, we’re going to add our citrus-flavored CBD oil to this marvelous margarita mix.

So, crank up Jimmy Buffett’s greatest hits, because we’re taking a trip to Margaritaville!

CBD Margarita Recipe

One question people often ask before making their first margarita is what kind of tequila they should use. Although you could use any tequila variety, most bartenders recommend going with a blanco or a silver. Since these tequilas aren’t aged, they’re better suited for mixing. As a bonus, blanco tequilas are the most affordable, making them a perfect choice for large get-togethers.

If you’d prefer to add a little complexity to your margarita, consider researching a slightly aged reposado tequila. These tequilas have been aged for at least two months in oak barrels, which gives them a richer color and a unique flavor profile.

However, you should never use the long-aged añejo tequilas in a margarita. It makes no sense to drown out the nuanced flavors of a high-priced añejo in any cocktail mixture.

Ingredients

2 ounces blanco, silver, or reposado tequila

1-ounce lime juice

½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

½ ounce agave syrup

½ ounce orange liqueur

Lime wedge (optional)

Directions

Add tequila, lime juice, CBD oil, agave syrup, and orange liqueur in a cocktail shaker.

Fill your shaker with plenty of ice.

Shake for at least 10 seconds.

Strain your drink into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

If you want to serve your margarita in an iconic salt-rimmed glass, you just need to prepare ahead of time. Before starting your drink, slice a lime wedge and run it across the rim of your rocks glass. Next, place the top of your glass in a plate of coarse salt, and you’re done!

However, since this is a CBD cocktail, we recommend adding a touch of high-quality CBD oil to your glass’s rim. The easiest way to do this is to squirt a few drops of our citrus CBD oil onto your lime wedge and then run it around the rim. Sure, this CBD might have subtle effects, but it certainly adds a unique touch to your tart treat.

FYI: Tribe CBD Also Offers A Non-Citrus CBD Oil

Although we often suggest using our citrus-flavored CBD oil in cocktails, please keep in mind Tribe CBD also offers a natural CBD oil. If you find the tart notes a tad too overpowering, please consider experimenting with our original CBD oil formula. You could find out more about our hemp-derived CBD formula here.