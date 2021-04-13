Photo Credit: Dior

Showcasing her Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection for Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri chose the Long Museum West Bund in one of the fashion capitals of the world, Shanghai. The disco-themed set—with its colorful lights, multiple mirror-balls hanging from the ceiling and affixed to the walls and leopard-print textiles draping the floors, staircase and bleacher-style seating—provided the perfect backdrop to the fun and forward-looking collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. As the world slowly begins to open back up again and looks toward a post-pandemic life, like so many other fashion lovers and consumers, I am so excited to start engaging with fashion like I did during pre-COVID times; and this collection is perfect for just that. Shiny, silvery metallics; Tartan-inspired plaids; eye-catching leopard prints; shades of bold pinks and reds; giant reflective sequins; signature Dior Oblique…there are so many exciting and lively elements to get hyped up about as the world—and fashion—makes its comeback. Scroll to see some of my favorite looks from the collection here, as well as shots of the set and the full show video, below. Click here to visit the House’s website.

