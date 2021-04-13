Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Debuts Dior RTW Fall 2021 Collection With Disco-Themed Show At Shanghai’s Long Museum

Fashion, News, Travel

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

Showcasing her Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection for Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri chose the Long Museum West Bund in one of the fashion capitals of the world, Shanghai. The disco-themed set—with its colorful lights, multiple mirror-balls hanging from the ceiling and affixed to the walls and leopard-print textiles draping the floors, staircase and bleacher-style seating—provided the perfect backdrop to the fun and forward-looking collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. As the world slowly begins to open back up again and looks toward a post-pandemic life, like so many other fashion lovers and consumers, I am so excited to start engaging with fashion like I did during pre-COVID times; and this collection is perfect for just that. Shiny, silvery metallics; Tartan-inspired plaids; eye-catching leopard prints; shades of bold pinks and reds; giant reflective sequins; signature Dior Oblique…there are so many exciting and lively elements to get hyped up about as the world—and fashion—makes its comeback. Scroll to see some of my favorite looks from the collection here, as well as shots of the set and the full show video, below. Click here to visit the House’s website.

DiorPhoto Credit: Dirk Weiblen for Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dirk Weiblen for Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dirk Weiblen for Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dirk Weiblen for Dior

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: DiorDiorPhoto Credit: Dior DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Nervo
Celebrities
April 14, 2021
How Australian DJs NERVO Got Into A Real ‘Pickle’ With Their New Foodie Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
April 13, 2021
Having a “Good Time” On South Beach With David Grutman And Pharrell Williams
By Mary Gibson
Feature Stories
April 12, 2021
Dr. Yannis Alexandrides And Eva Alexandridis On Being THE Power Couple Of The Skin Care World
By Mary Gibson
Feature Stories
April 11, 2021
CEO Of The Country’s Largest Dual-Branded Ferrari Dealership, Onofrio Triarsi, Jr., Talks About Upholding His Family’s Legacy
By Mary Gibson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader