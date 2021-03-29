The Vibe Is Here With Palo Santo

Photo Credit: Anna Barnat

The Palo Santo Group is bringing a new vibe to Miami. They describe their experience as the Ibiza-Tulum-Mykonos type, that brings the nature of the party islands to the Sunshine state.

DJ Marco Norma has traveled the world following his passion for music and live events. Ultimately, he decided to establish the Palo Santo Group in his home of Miami, Florida, and initiate a new way to party. He built a concept that involved no commercial music and took place in natural open space locations. Palo Santo Dj’s play noncommercial deep and organic house music that involves ancient instruments, the sounds of nature, and angelic voices with an electronic deep house mix.

The bohemian crowd in Miami is picking up the vibe that Palo Santo is putting down, and the group has a faithful tribe that follows them to different venues. The Palo Santo Group focuses on performing in unique locations, with amazing performances, and non-commercial music, and hopes to spread this concept around the world.

