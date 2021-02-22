Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
Blaise Matuidi
Cover Story
Blaise Matuidi Is Determined To Make MLS History For David Beckham In The Magic City
Jillian Michaels
Haute Beauty
Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021
Valentine's Day
News
Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life

Stacia Mac – This Woman Entrepreneur Is Leaving No Stone Unturned To Help Budding Talent

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Stacia MacPhoto Credit: Stacia Mac

It’s a parent’s job to protect and care for their child and help them grow to be a happy and healthy adult. Most parents are content to achieve just this but some parents go above their calling and help their child achieve greatness. Stacia Mac, the mother of rapper Polo G, is one of those parents.

Stacia Mac owns the talent agency ODA (Only Dreamers Achieve), it now supports many artists but it was born from the commitment and devotion to just one performer. Polo G is an American rapper who experienced a meteoric rise in 2018 with his single ‘Finer Things.’ It was an ascent that was mapped out and coordinated by Polo G’s mother Stacia Mac. Mac originally started her career in property management, a profession that she attests was the perfect arena to develop her skills as a manager. Following high school, Polo G made the decision to forgo college and instead dedicate himself to building a career in the music industry. Once he declared his intentions, Mac did more than just offer her son her blessing. Mac used Polo G’s musical aspirations as the catalyst to create a talent agency that could represent and support him. As his manager, Mac negotiated and finalized Polo G’s deal with Columbia Records. Of juggling the dual roles of mother and manager, Mac says, “For me, there is a very organic link between raising your child and helping them reach success. As a parent, you remain committed to your child’s happiness as they grow older both in their personal and professional life.”

As well as being a talent manager, Stacia Mac is also the host of the podcast; ‘I Birth Legends’, which delves into the stories of mothers whose children have reached fame and success. Mac continues to use her power for turning creative aspirations into profitable careers by working with artists, performers, and creators from every creative medium. Mac says that facilitating the realization of professional dreams has proved to be her calling, “Whether it is my son or my client, I find great fulfillment in helping artists reach their goals.”

Parenting can be one of the most challenging life experiences we can have and sometimes it can inspire you to become more than you are to help your child achieve greatness.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Wesley Snipes
Cover Story
February 24, 2021
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
By Laura Schreffler
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
February 21, 2021
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
By Haute Living
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
By Deyvanshi Masrani
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Louis Vuitton Launches Temporary Traveling Capsule Store On The West Coast, LV By Appointment
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader