Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life

Fashion, Haute Shopping, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Celebrate the special woman in your life this Sunday—and everyday—with one (or more) of these luxury Valentine’s Day gifts from some of our favorite brands.

Valentine's DayPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

CHANEL Cruise 2021 Lambskin Sandals, $1,050 (other colors available)

Chanel sandalsPhoto Credit: CHANEL

Gucci Medium Heart Candle, $290

Gucci Medium Heart Candle s, $290Photo Credit: Gucci

Louis Vuitton Croco Capucines BB in Sahara Rose, approx. $42,500 (other colors and leathers available)

Louis Vuitton Croco BBPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

MAYORS 18kt White Gold 0.91cttw Diamond 3 Stone Fashion Earrings, $3,100

mayors earringsPhoto Credit: MAYORS

Dior-ID Calfskin Sneakers, $1,150 (other colors available)

dior-id sneakersPhoto Credit: Dior

Parfums de Marly Delina La Rosée Perfume (75ml), $295

Parfums de MarlyPhoto Credit: Parfums de Marly

Wine Access “The Luxe Valentine” Wines, $374 (other sets available)

Wine AccessPhoto Credit: Wine Access

Rouge Dior – Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Lipstick, $39

dior lipstickPhoto Credit: Dior Parfums

