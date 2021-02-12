Celebrate the special woman in your life this Sunday—and everyday—with one (or more) of these luxury Valentine’s Day gifts from some of our favorite brands.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
CHANEL Cruise 2021 Lambskin Sandals, $1,050 (other colors available)
Photo Credit: CHANEL
Gucci Medium Heart Candle, $290
Photo Credit: Gucci
Louis Vuitton Croco Capucines BB in Sahara Rose, approx. $42,500 (other colors and leathers available)
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
MAYORS 18kt White Gold 0.91cttw Diamond 3 Stone Fashion Earrings, $3,100
Photo Credit: MAYORS
Dior-ID Calfskin Sneakers, $1,150 (other colors available)
Photo Credit: Dior
Parfums de Marly Delina La Rosée Perfume (75ml), $295
Photo Credit: Parfums de Marly
Wine Access “The Luxe Valentine” Wines, $374 (other sets available)
Photo Credit: Wine Access
Rouge Dior – Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Lipstick, $39
Photo Credit: Dior Parfums