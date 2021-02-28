Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
Blaise Matuidi
Cover Story
Blaise Matuidi Is Determined To Make MLS History For David Beckham In The Magic City
Jillian Michaels
Haute Beauty
Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021
Valentine's Day
News
Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life

Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Wrist Aficionado And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

News

50 Cent next to his Haute Wine + Spirits cover

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute Living celebrated their most recent Haute Wine + Spirits cover star famed rapper, producer, and entrepreneur 50 Cent with Wrist Aficionado and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Miami hotspot – The Setai Miami Beach.

The Setai Miami Beach

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars vehicles, including the newly launched Ghost and Cullinan, were displayed outside of the Setai Miami Beach. 50 Cent and his girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, were picked up in the new 2021 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ghost and taken to the Setai Miami Beach.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ghost

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

50 Cent & Jamira Haines

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute Living followed all CDC Covid-19 safety guidelines so that all guests could have an enjoyable and safe time. All guests had temperature checks at the door and were also given a Haute Living mask to wear throughout the event.

Haute Living masks

Haute Living was also celebrating Wrist Aficionado’s grand opening of its new location at the Setai Miami Beach. 50 Cent walked in and was greeted by a Le Chemin du Roi champagne bar located outside of the newly opened Wrist Aficionado boutique. 

Le Chemin du Roi champagne and Branson cognac

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

50 Cent then joined guests for a cocktail in the private room at the Setai Miami Beach where he enjoyed some of his Branson cognac and took part in a photo opp. A pop-up of the Wrist Aficionado boutique was made in the private room as well. 

Wrist Aficionado display

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guests had the opportunity to view a selection of one-of-a-kind Jacob & Co pieces with price tags reaching 1 million dollars. Two pieces stole the show: the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon and the crown jewel, Richard Mille RM 52-01, which was limited to 10 pieces made worldwide and has a price tag of 1.8 million dollars.

Wrist Aficionado watches on display

Photo Credit: Getty

Following the cocktail, guests were then helped to their seats in the privatized space within the Setai courtyard where they enjoyed an elevated menu consisting of an array of menu items such as Wagyu Striploin, Sea Bass Tikka, and Truffle Dumplings to highlight a few in addition to delicious desserts and other first and second course delicacies.

Dinner menu

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Dinner courses

Photo Credit: Getty

Guests also enjoyed exhilarating entertainment with fire dancers and acrobats.

Fire twirler

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Acrobat

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Contemporary art gallery, Avant Gallery, commissioned a piece for 50 Cent by artist, Paul Russo, consisting of a vintage 50 dollar bill.  

50 Cent with his gifted piece by Avant Gallery

Photo Credit: Getty

Other celebrity guests included Scottie Pippen and Scott Disick. 

Kamal Hotchandani, Scottie Pippen, & 50 Cent

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Scott Disick and Eddie

Photo Credit: Getty

Other notable guests included Wrist Aficionado owners, Vadim Yakubov and Eddie with their wives Julie and Diana, Places.co CEO Simone Sestito and his wife Alexandra Rodriguez, John Utendahl and Radmila Lolly, Richard and Susan Charlton, Joey and Alona Goldman, and Raj Mantena. 

Vadim Yakubov, Julie Yakubov, Diana Goziker, Eddie, and Mike Kay

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Simone Sestito & Alexandra Rodriguez

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Bill Glazer, Steve Collins, Traci Duffie, Raj Mantena, & Rick Gottlieb

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Joey Goldman, Alona Goldman, Radmila Lolly, & John Utendahl

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

All in all, it was a safe and fun time celebrating 50 Cent!

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jamie Lee Curtis
Celebrities
March 1, 2021
How Golden Globe Winner Jamie Lee Curtis Is Giving Back In A Big Way This March (And Every Day, Really)
By Laura Schreffler
News
February 26, 2021
Your New Summer Wardrobe Heroes From FitFlop
By Mary Gibson
50 Cent
Celebrities
February 26, 2021
Haute Wine Society: 50 Cent’s Spirited Path To Success
By Laura Schreffler
Wesley Snipes
Cover Story
February 24, 2021
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader