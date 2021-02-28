Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Wrist Aficionado And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute Living celebrated their most recent Haute Wine + Spirits cover star famed rapper, producer, and entrepreneur 50 Cent with Wrist Aficionado and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Miami hotspot – The Setai Miami Beach.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars vehicles, including the newly launched Ghost and Cullinan, were displayed outside of the Setai Miami Beach. 50 Cent and his girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, were picked up in the new 2021 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ghost and taken to the Setai Miami Beach.

Haute Living followed all CDC Covid-19 safety guidelines so that all guests could have an enjoyable and safe time. All guests had temperature checks at the door and were also given a Haute Living mask to wear throughout the event.

Haute Living was also celebrating Wrist Aficionado’s grand opening of its new location at the Setai Miami Beach. 50 Cent walked in and was greeted by a Le Chemin du Roi champagne bar located outside of the newly opened Wrist Aficionado boutique.

50 Cent then joined guests for a cocktail in the private room at the Setai Miami Beach where he enjoyed some of his Branson cognac and took part in a photo opp. A pop-up of the Wrist Aficionado boutique was made in the private room as well.

Guests had the opportunity to view a selection of one-of-a-kind Jacob & Co pieces with price tags reaching 1 million dollars. Two pieces stole the show: the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon and the crown jewel, Richard Mille RM 52-01, which was limited to 10 pieces made worldwide and has a price tag of 1.8 million dollars.

Following the cocktail, guests were then helped to their seats in the privatized space within the Setai courtyard where they enjoyed an elevated menu consisting of an array of menu items such as Wagyu Striploin, Sea Bass Tikka, and Truffle Dumplings to highlight a few in addition to delicious desserts and other first and second course delicacies.

Guests also enjoyed exhilarating entertainment with fire dancers and acrobats.

Contemporary art gallery, Avant Gallery, commissioned a piece for 50 Cent by artist, Paul Russo, consisting of a vintage 50 dollar bill.

Other celebrity guests included Scottie Pippen and Scott Disick.

Other notable guests included Wrist Aficionado owners, Vadim Yakubov and Eddie with their wives Julie and Diana, Places.co CEO Simone Sestito and his wife Alexandra Rodriguez, John Utendahl and Radmila Lolly, Richard and Susan Charlton, Joey and Alona Goldman, and Raj Mantena.

All in all, it was a safe and fun time celebrating 50 Cent!

