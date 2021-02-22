Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
Blaise Matuidi
Cover Story
Blaise Matuidi Is Determined To Make MLS History For David Beckham In The Magic City
Jillian Michaels
Haute Beauty
Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021
Valentine's Day
News
Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life

Edmund Coutan Talks About Starting Early, Realizing His Dreams, And Advocating Solar To The World

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Edmund CoutanPhoto Credit: Edmund Coutan

Our carbon footprint is going to leave an indelible mark on the earth. This is a worrying thought, but some people have chosen their purpose and profession because of it. Green entrepreneur Edmund Coutan is one of these people. Young Edmund Coutan got started on the path of renewable energy early on, realized his dreams, and now advocates harnessing solar power to the world.

Coutan believes that getting an early start in the business of energy alternatives has led him to be in the position that he always dreamt of. Once he discovered that renewable energy sources were being developed for everyday use, he became determined to champion them. Coutan was working within the home improvement industry when he was introduced to the concept of using your home to generate solar energy. He shares that it was a revelation that would set his life on a new course. This new path would see him realize his dream of making a difference in the world while also being able to make it big in life. Coutan established himself as a green entrepreneur and began to focus on ways in which solar energy could be applied as both a source of energy and revenue. This journey brought him to Apricot Solar, a company that helps homeowners turn their homes into renewable energy sources by installing solar panels. Coutan is an advocate of solar energy and believes that this bountiful resource will prove to be the future of the energy industry. Coutan expands on this by saying, “Solar power is one of the most important resources that we have accessible to us, and it is the cleanest source of electricity that we can utilize.”

Edmund Coutan hails from a new class of entrepreneurs, the conscientious entrepreneur, who doesn’t put profit above the importance of environmental conservation. Coutan shares that beginning his journey within the home improvement industry showed him that every change in the world starts at home. Coutan explains, “Once I saw first hand how great an impact one change in how we relate to the environment could have, I knew that I would be advocating this sentiment for many years to come.”

Climate change remains an unfortunate inevitability, but the work of entrepreneurs who believe in a cleaner future could make it a thing of the past.

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Wesley Snipes
Cover Story
February 24, 2021
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
By Laura Schreffler
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
February 21, 2021
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
By Haute Living
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
By Deyvanshi Masrani
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Louis Vuitton Launches Temporary Traveling Capsule Store On The West Coast, LV By Appointment
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader