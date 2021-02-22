Leading Entrepreneur Alysha Bush Shares 3 Pro-Tips To Rewire Your Mindset

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

The age of the internet has opened the door to a world filled with countless online coaches, gurus, and teachers. Due to this fact it has never been more important to make sure we are listening to people who have been where we are and that have what we desire. Essentially, we need to make sure that the people we are receiving information from “walk the walk”, not just “talk the talk.” You would be hard-pressed to find someone who has and does “walk the walk” more authentically or powerfully than Alysha Bush.

Alysha Bush grew up following the same path as many Millennials. She went to high school in the small town of Newburg, Oregon where she was urged to get good grades, go to a good college, and get a good job. Alysha did a great job following this path. In high school, she competed at the highest levels of multiple sports. This drive to compete led her to a record-setting performance as a swimmer and earned her a full scholarship to Arizona State University where she was named team captain under the tutelage of Olympian and head coach Michael Phelps.

Always an avid reader, Alysha was introduced to the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki where she was introduced to the concept of building wealth through asset development instead of simply trading time for money. Alysha credits the concepts from this book with changing the path of her life and making visible doors she might not have found otherwise.

Alysha has turned what started out as a side-hustle opportunity into a thriving 6-figure trading education global empire. Her business currently generates over $25,000 in monthly income for her and serves over 1800 customers worldwide. She credits much of her success to a few key mindsets that she has adopted to keep her business growing. These are her 3 tips for building a 6-figure business.

Service to many leads to greatness

Alysha believes that when we can create something that serves the masses it forces us to level up our own habits and beliefs. In leveling up our own habits and beliefs we can create something that helps a lot of people get what they want, and therefore we can have anything that we desire.

We tend to overestimate what we can do in 1 year, but we underestimate what we can do in 3

Alysha believes that human beings have so much more potential than they typically ever tap into. She remembers her climb to success and acknowledges that it didn’t take place overnight, but did happen at a rate she would have never anticipated. In less than three short years she was able to go from broke working three jobs to earning multiple five figures a month and traveling the globe.

Excellence is a commitment to completion

Alysha has faced countless setbacks along the way, but she also has always understood the power of commitment. She strongly credits her success to her ability to keep focused on the outcomes that she desires even in the face of devastating adversity.

