Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
Blaise Matuidi
Cover Story
Blaise Matuidi Is Determined To Make MLS History For David Beckham In The Magic City
Jillian Michaels
Haute Beauty
Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021
Valentine's Day
News
Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life

Leading Entrepreneur Alysha Bush Shares 3 Pro-Tips To Rewire Your Mindset

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Alysha BushPhoto Credit: Alysha Bush

The age of the internet has opened the door to a world filled with countless online coaches, gurus, and teachers. Due to this fact it has never been more important to make sure we are listening to people who have been where we are and that have what we desire. Essentially, we need to make sure that the people we are receiving information from “walk the walk”, not just “talk the talk.” You would be hard-pressed to find someone who has and does “walk the walk” more authentically or powerfully than Alysha Bush. 

Alysha Bush grew up following the same path as many Millennials. She went to high school in the small town of Newburg, Oregon where she was urged to get good grades, go to a good college, and get a good job. Alysha did a great job following this path. In high school, she competed at the highest levels of multiple sports. This drive to compete led her to a record-setting performance as a swimmer and earned her a full scholarship to Arizona State University where she was named team captain under the tutelage of Olympian and head coach Michael Phelps. 

Always an avid reader, Alysha was introduced to the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki where she was introduced to the concept of building wealth through asset development instead of simply trading time for money. Alysha credits the concepts from this book with changing the path of her life and making visible doors she might not have found otherwise.

Alysha has turned what started out as a side-hustle opportunity into a thriving 6-figure trading education global empire. Her business currently generates over $25,000 in monthly income for her and serves over 1800 customers worldwide. She credits much of her success to a few key mindsets that she has adopted to keep her business growing. These are her 3 tips for building a 6-figure business.

Service to many leads to greatness 

Alysha believes that when we can create something that serves the masses it forces us to level up our own habits and beliefs. In leveling up our own habits and beliefs we can create something that helps a lot of people get what they want, and therefore we can have anything that we desire.

We tend to overestimate what we can do in 1 year, but we underestimate what we can do in 3

Alysha believes that human beings have so much more potential than they typically ever tap into. She remembers her climb to success and acknowledges that it didn’t take place overnight, but did happen at a rate she would have never anticipated. In less than three short years she was able to go from broke working three jobs to earning multiple five figures a month and traveling the globe. 

Excellence is a commitment to completion

Alysha has faced countless setbacks along the way, but she also has always understood the power of commitment. She strongly credits her success to her ability to keep focused on the outcomes that she desires even in the face of devastating adversity. 

Alysha can be found on Instagram at @alysha.unleashed.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Wesley Snipes
Cover Story
February 24, 2021
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
By Laura Schreffler
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
February 21, 2021
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
By Haute Living
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
By Deyvanshi Masrani
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Louis Vuitton Launches Temporary Traveling Capsule Store On The West Coast, LV By Appointment
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader