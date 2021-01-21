How Andrew Hristo Lives In Luxury And Makes Money From His Laptop

Written in partnership with Big Work LLC

Photo Credit: Andre HristoImagine being able to travel the world while getting paid to work from your laptop. Andrew Hristo (@andrewhristo) has created this life that he once dreamed of. He is able to earn a living from any location as long as he has an internet connection and wants to show how others can do the same.

Andrew’s entrepreneurial journey started as a 13-year-old wanting to make money without getting a regular job. The young teenager spent hours researching different methods to make money online and decided to start by importing and selling products from overseas. He was able to get products at wholesale prices by ordering in bulk enabling him to sell these for a great profit margin on websites such as eBay.

Hristo had great success making $20,000 in his first year as a 13-year-old which gave him the confidence to continue honing his skills to achieve more. Andrew continued to explore different ways of making money online and found his niche in e-commerce and digital marketing. He began creating his own websites and ran multiple successful e-commerce stores allowing him to live on his own terms. This allowed Andrew to continue traveling the world while generating 10s of thousands of dollars a month.

Andrew has successfully mentored hundreds of students to start their own profitable online businesses and has a goal to help many more achieve financial freedom. He is passionate about online business and the opportunities that we have in front of us today that other generations were not so fortunate to have. He believes that if he was able to start making money online at just 13 years of age then anyone can. Too many people doubt themselves and give up before trying. It comes down to having relentless determination and the ability to execute quickly on your ideas. Hristo says that many entrepreneurs spend too much time preparing their ideas and fail to actually execute on them to achieve results.

Andrew’s mission is to inspire and help people empower their lives by following their dreams and never giving up. He continues to show his 200,000+ Instagram followers what is possible with the right mindset and hard work. You can check out his Instagram page here.