Written in partnership with DN News Desk Photo Credit: Abhishek Agrawal One of the best things to come out of the social media age is an increased value for health and wellness across all demographics. Many people are more conscious of what they put in their bodies and make an effort to be fit. This has given rise to a fitness industry that Abhishek Agrawal has immersed himself in and created a name for himself.

Agrawal is a fitness model, fashion blogger, actor, social media influencer, and overall fitness icon. Born and raised in India, he began his acting career there and joined the modeling world in 2017. He moved to the United Kingdom to complete his master’s program in management where he is now fully based.

At 22 years old, Abhishek is not only redefining the fashion world but also revolutionizing fitness modeling. He is also an inspiration for many up-and-coming models, bloggers, entrepreneurs, and people everywhere—young and old—who wish to achieve their dream body. Agrawal is a self-proclaimed fitness freak and he shares his life and fitness routines with his fans. He especially emphasizes the importance of water, working out, a balanced diet, and staying away from negative energies and foods.

Now a successful social media influencer, he is sharing his knowledge and wisdom with influencers trying to establish themselves in the industry. Here are his top five tips:

Create and foster a relationship with your followers – One of the things that have helped Abhishek grow is his close relationship with his fans. Social media is an incredible tool that helps you connect and communicate with fans from thousands of miles away, take advantage of that! Stay ahead of trends – You cannot afford to be caught slacking as an influencer. It is your job to know about trends before they happen and then relay this to your audience. To become a successful social media influencer, keep your eyes peeled for what’s happening in your industry. What value are you adding to your audience? – As a healthy lifestyle advocate, he shares dietary plans, workout videos, and healthy cooking ideas that will help people achieve their body goals at reasonable and affordable prices. Find your niche and become your fan’s go-to person for all information on the subject. Networking is important – Over and above creating a following, you also need to network with other influencers to increase your chances for partnerships and collaborations. Practice what you preach – One of the easiest ways for influencers to break through to their audiences is to become a role model. You need to be the first person to do and commit to the things you talk to your fans about.

If you’re on your way to becoming a social media influencer, blogger, or growing your business on social media, Abhishek Agrawal is a great source of inspiration to learn from.