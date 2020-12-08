How A Struggle With Chronic Illness Led Lena To Become One Of The Most Colorful And Positive Fashion Influencers

In partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Led LenaAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, six in ten adults in the US suffer from a chronic disease. That is a surprisingly high number. However, not everyone with a chronic illness suffers to the same degree. Some manage to live life in a relatively normal way, medicating (let’s use word managing or something similar) to keep their more debilitating symptoms at bay. Others suffer in a more extreme way, sometimes even requiring the help of a wheelchair to get around. The latter is closer to the kind of life with chronic illness popular Instagram fashion influencer Lena deals with on a daily basis.

Lena is a Ukrainian-born woman who moved to the US in 1996 and has since then become one of the most colorful and positive fashion influencers on social media. What started as a hobby has turned into a full-fledged business today. Not only that, but it has become therapeutic in a way, as Lena continually deals with the effects of a debilitating chronic illness.

The start of Lena’s woes came around the year 2000. That is when she was suddenly experiencing health issues that made it increasingly harder to live a normal life. She decided to live a healthier life and cut out all processed foods, chemical-laden cosmetics, and anything else she saw as making her chronic condition worse. These measures helped (actually they didn’t) but it still wasn’t enough to cure her. Years of doctors treatments etc…

Living with a chronic illness isn’t easy. Besides the physical limitations she experienced, Lena also had to deal with the mental health issues that threatened to consume her. (Not sure if I want to say specifically mental health issues. Maybe more along lines of taking a toll on all levels). As someone who has always looked on the bright side of things, she decided to become passionately dedicated to being a splash of sunshine in other peoples’ lives, as well as her own.

Lena initially created an Instagram page as a way to take her mind off of things occurring in her daily life. The struggles of day-to-day living took a physical, mental, and emotional toll on her, which is why she knew she needed some easy way to elevate her spirits. Dressing up in colorful and bold outfits was something that she remembered would always cheer up her, which is why she decided to do so, and then have photos taken to share with the world. (I always dressed up even before starting my IG page). It was a very lonely existence so when I started my page I was able to connect with people around the world about trivial things like fashion. But was enough to keep my mind off the 24/7 suffering I have been experiencing.

She quickly learned that there were plenty of people who enjoyed the incredibly cheerful and colorful outfits she put together for her Instagram photoshoots. This became a win-win because when she dressed up and had photos taken, she felt normal, while uplifting people around the world.

Photo Credit: Led LenaWhen you take a look at Lena’s Instagram page, you immediately see why over four million people look forward to seeing her posts. She has a definitive style that cannot be compared to any other fashion influencer on Instagram.

What you will also notice is that Lena doesn’t share any photos with her face clearly displayed, ever. This is due to her looking to retain her privacy, at least for the time being. Lena enjoys her privacy in a world that is obsessed with sharing everything about itself. The tinge of mystery adds to the uniqueness of her Instagram page and its appeal.

While looking through her photos, you also get the sense that Lena is constantly on the move and heading to a lavish function somewhere. However, the reality is a little different from this common perception. Lena is wheelchair-bound. Due to her chronic illness, she cannot even make it down the driveway without help (I actually can do that). For her photoshoots, she is helped out of her wheelchair, standing long enough in painful (heels don’t bother me) yet stunning high heels to get her picture taken. After the shoot, she’s escorted back into her wheelchair (no, I do everything myself). I don’t have photoshoots unless I am doing a gown photo for a collaboration. The rest of the things I dress up in is for my doctor’s appointments or just usual day to day things.

Since Lena enjoys her privacy, she has also been quite secretive and vague about her chronic condition. This is a deeply personal experience that not everyone wishes to share with millions of people. However, she has been getting increasingly more comfortable with sharing some details about her daily struggle. Lena sees herself becoming a more prominent spokesperson on what she suffers from in the future, in order to help others also dealing with the condition.

Actually, maybe let’s say that I have been diagnoses with CFS and Lyme disease?

For now, Lena is sticking mostly to sharing colorful and stunning photos of outfits she puts together to share with her audience, while also sharing words of positivity in every caption she writes.

You can follow Lena’s Instagram page to regularly get a colorful splash of sunshine. She has also just recently launched Lena’s World, which is a fashion/travel/lifestyle blog she will use as another outlet to add more positivity and inspiration into the world.