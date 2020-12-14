This season, spoil your loved ones with the gift of luxury, and let Haute Living help you with this specially curated gift guide for everyone on your list.
WATCHES + JEWELRY
ULYSSE NARDIN EXECUTIVE SKELETON X LIMITED EDITION — APPROX $25,000
Available only at MAYORS & Watches of Switzerland online at www.mayors.com and www.watchesofswitzerland.com
Photo Credit: MAYORS
ROGER DUBUIS WHITE EXCALIBUR AVENTADOR S — $222,500
More information available online at www.rogerdubuis.com
Photo Credit: Roger Dubuis
HUBLOT BIG BANG UNICO BERLUTI COLD BROWN — $26,200
Available online at www.hublot.com
Photo Credit: Hublot
LOUIS VUITTON TAMBOUR SPIN TIME AIR — $147,000
Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchase
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
GUCCI FLORA EARRINGS IN 18K WHITE GOLD WITH DIAMONDS — $2,900
Available at www.gucci.com and select Gucci boutiques Photo Credit: Gucci
GRAND SEIKO PLATINUM ENGRAVED ELEGANCE COLLECTION — $97,000
More information available at www.grand-seiko.com Photo Credit: Grand Seiko
JB STAR HALO DIAMOND BAND — PRICE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Available at MAYORS stores and online at www.mayors.comPhoto Credit: MAYORS
MESSIKA GLAM’AZONE DOUBLE DIAMOND PAVÉ RING — APPROX $7,100
Available at MAYORS stores and online at www.mayors.com Photo Credit: Messika
MIKIMOTO LES PETALES DE GINZA COLLECTION ROSE GOLD & DIAMOND STUD EARRINGS — APPROX $6,800
Available at MAYORS stores and online at www.mayors.comPhoto Credit: Mikimoto
BEAUTY
KEVYN AUCOIN BLITZ KID EYESHADOW PALETTE — $59
Available at www.kevynaucoinbeauty.comPhoto Credit: Kevyn Aucoin
INITIO PARFUMS PRIVÉS OUD FOR GREATNESS — $375
Available at www.initioparfums.com Photo Credit: Initio Parfums Privés
DIOR IN BLOOM PUBLISHED BY FLAMMARION (TEXT BY JUSTINE PICARDIE, NAOMI SACHS, ET AL. FEATURING A PHOTO PORTFOLIO BY NICK KNIGHT) — $100
Available from your favorite book seller
Photo Credit: Dior
KILIAN PARIS LE ROUGH PARFUM SCENTED LIP COLORS — $59 EACH
Available at www.bykilian.comPhoto Credit: Kilian
JOANNA VARGAS THE PROFESSIONALS KIT — $487.25
Available at www.joannavargas.comPhoto Credit: Joanna Vargas
PARFUMS DE MARLY DELINA — $320
Available at www.parfums-de-marly.comPhoto Credit: Parfums De Marly
DR. BARBARA STURM “THE EDIT” — $450
Available at www.drsturm.comPhoto Credit: Dr. Barbara Sturm
DYSON CORRALE GIFT SET — $499
Available at www.dyson.comPhoto Credit: Dyson
OPTE — $599
Available at http://opte.comPhoto Credit: Opte
FASHION
DIOR DIORIVIERA BOOK TOTE IN PINK TOILE DE JOUY EMBROIDERY — $3,000
Available at www.dior.com (other colors available)Photo Credit: Dior
LOUIS VUITTON PETITE BOITE CHAPEAU CROCODILIEN IN BLACK INK — $39,000
Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchase (other colors/skins available)Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
GUCCI JACKIE 1961 PYTHON SMALL HOBO BAG — $3,300
Available at www.gucci.com and Gucci boutiques (other colors/sizes available)Photo Credit: Gucci
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN ELEONOR BLING BLANG MULTICOLOR STRASS-EMBELLISHED ANKLE BOOT — $4,895
Available at http://us.christianlouboutin.comPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN HEART AND SKULL WELSH CHECK STOLE — $740
Available at www.alexandermcqueen.comPhoto Credit: Alexander McQueen
CHANEL FALL/WINTER METAL/STRASS BELT — $1,375
Available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide, call (800)550.0005Photo Credit: CHANEL
FENDI EMBROIDERED PINK CANVAS BAGUETTE BAG — $2,750
Available at www.fendi.comPhoto Credit: FENDI
FOOD & BEVERAGE
LOUIS VUITTON WINE CASE 1 BOTTLE — $11,500
Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchasePhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton
ST. REGIS BLOODY MARY SET BY SAINT-LOUIS — $1,800
Available at the St. Regis Boutique
Photo Credit: Saint-Louis
LOUIS XIII CLASSIC DECANTER — $3,800
More information available at www.louisxiii-cognac.comPhoto Credit: Louis XIII
WINE ACCESS E-GIFT CARD — $25-$1,000
Available at www.wineaccess.comPhoto Credit: Wine Access
IKRAA CAVIAR GIFT SETS — $540-$1,640 (SHIPPING INCLUDED)
Available at http://ikraacaviar.comPhoto Credit: Ikraa Caviar