GUCCI OCT/NOV 2020
Fashion
SHINE TOGETHER: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With The Gucci Lion Head Fine Jewelry Collection
John Elway
Haute Wine + Spirits
NFL Icon John Elway Dishes On His Winning Strategy To Wine-Making
Coravin Model Six
News
How To Create Your Own Wine By-The-Glass Program At Home With Coravin Model Six
Tony Hopkins
Celebrities
Anthony Hopkins On Life, Death & ‘The Father’: “I’m Thinking About My Own Mortality Every Day”
napa all stars
News
Haute Living & Wine Access Host Some Of The Most Renowned & Celebrated Napa Winemakers

HAPPY HAUTE HOLIDAYS: The 2020 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here

Fashion, Haute Beauty, Haute Cuisine, Haute Drinks, Haute Shopping, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

This season, spoil your loved ones with the gift of luxury, and let Haute Living help you with this specially curated gift guide for everyone on your list.

WATCHES + JEWELRY

ULYSSE NARDIN EXECUTIVE SKELETON X LIMITED EDITION — APPROX $25,000
Available only at MAYORS & Watches of Switzerland online at www.mayors.com and www.watchesofswitzerland.com

Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton X Limited Edition Available Only at MAYORSPhoto Credit: MAYORS

ROGER DUBUIS WHITE EXCALIBUR AVENTADOR S — $222,500
More information available online at www.rogerdubuis.com

ition, approx. $25,000 ( available at Mayors); 2. Roger Dubuis White Excalibur Aventador S, $222,500Photo Credit: Roger Dubuis

HUBLOT BIG BANG UNICO BERLUTI COLD BROWN — $26,200
Available online at www.hublot.com 

Hublot Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown — $26,200Photo Credit: Hublot

LOUIS VUITTON TAMBOUR SPIN TIME AIR — $147,000
Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchase

Louis Vuitton Tambour Spin Time Air — $147,000Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

GUCCI FLORA EARRINGS IN 18K WHITE GOLD WITH DIAMONDS — $2,900
Available at www.gucci.com and select Gucci boutiques gucci flora earringsPhoto Credit: Gucci

GRAND SEIKO PLATINUM ENGRAVED ELEGANCE COLLECTION — $97,000
More information available at www.grand-seiko.com Grand Seiko Elegance Collection ( Platinum/Engraved) $97,000Photo Credit: Grand Seiko

JB STAR HALO DIAMOND BAND — PRICE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Available at MAYORS stores and online at www.mayors.comjb star halo diamond ring mayorsPhoto Credit: MAYORS

MESSIKA GLAM’AZONE DOUBLE DIAMOND PAVÉ RING — APPROX $7,100
Available at MAYORS stores and online at www.mayors.com messikaPhoto Credit: Messika

MIKIMOTO LES PETALES DE GINZA COLLECTION ROSE GOLD & DIAMOND STUD EARRINGS — APPROX $6,800
Available at MAYORS stores and online at www.mayors.comMikimotoPhoto Credit: Mikimoto

BEAUTY

KEVYN AUCOIN BLITZ KID EYESHADOW PALETTE — $59
Available at www.kevynaucoinbeauty.comKevyn AucoinPhoto Credit: Kevyn Aucoin

INITIO PARFUMS PRIVÉS OUD FOR GREATNESS — $375
Available at www.initioparfums.com Initio Parfums PrivésPhoto Credit: Initio Parfums Privés

DIOR IN BLOOM PUBLISHED BY FLAMMARION (TEXT BY JUSTINE PICARDIE, NAOMI SACHS, ET AL. FEATURING A PHOTO PORTFOLIO BY NICK KNIGHT) — $100
Available from your favorite book seller

dior in bloomPhoto Credit: Dior

KILIAN PARIS LE ROUGH PARFUM SCENTED LIP COLORS — $59 EACH
Available at www.bykilian.comKilianPhoto Credit: Kilian

JOANNA VARGAS THE PROFESSIONALS KIT — $487.25
Available at www.joannavargas.comJoanna VargasPhoto Credit: Joanna Vargas

PARFUMS DE MARLY DELINA — $320
Available at www.parfums-de-marly.comParfums De Marly DelinaPhoto Credit: Parfums De Marly

DR. BARBARA STURM “THE EDIT” — $450
Available at www.drsturm.comDr. Barbara SturmPhoto Credit: Dr. Barbara Sturm

DYSON CORRALE GIFT SET — $499
Available at www.dyson.comDysonPhoto Credit: Dyson

OPTE — $599
Available at http://opte.comOptePhoto Credit: Opte

FASHION

DIOR DIORIVIERA BOOK TOTE IN PINK TOILE DE JOUY EMBROIDERY — $3,000
Available at www.dior.com (other colors available)DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

LOUIS VUITTON PETITE BOITE CHAPEAU CROCODILIEN IN BLACK INK — $39,000
Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchase (other colors/skins available)Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

GUCCI JACKIE 1961 PYTHON SMALL HOBO BAG — $3,300
Available at www.gucci.com and Gucci boutiques (other colors/sizes available)GucciPhoto Credit: Gucci

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN ELEONOR BLING BLANG MULTICOLOR STRASS-EMBELLISHED ANKLE BOOT — $4,895
Available at http://us.christianlouboutin.comChristian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN HEART AND SKULL WELSH CHECK STOLE — $740
Available at www.alexandermcqueen.comAlexander McQueenPhoto Credit: Alexander McQueen

CHANEL FALL/WINTER METAL/STRASS BELT — $1,375
Available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide, call (800)550.0005CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL

FENDI EMBROIDERED PINK CANVAS BAGUETTE BAG — $2,750
Available at www.fendi.comFENDIPhoto Credit: FENDI

FOOD & BEVERAGE

LOUIS VUITTON WINE CASE 1 BOTTLE — $11,500
Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchaseLouis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

ST. REGIS BLOODY MARY SET BY SAINT-LOUIS — $1,800
Available at the St. Regis Boutique

Saint-LouisPhoto Credit: Saint-Louis

LOUIS XIII CLASSIC DECANTER — $3,800
More information available at www.louisxiii-cognac.comLouis XIIIPhoto Credit: Louis XIII

WINE ACCESS E-GIFT CARD — $25-$1,000
Available at www.wineaccess.comWine AccessPhoto Credit: Wine Access

IKRAA CAVIAR GIFT SETS — $540-$1,640 (SHIPPING INCLUDED)
Available at http://ikraacaviar.comIkraa CaviarPhoto Credit: Ikraa Caviar

 

PREVIOUS POST
GUCCI OCT/NOV 2020
Fashion
December 14, 2020
SHINE TOGETHER: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With The Gucci Lion Head Fine Jewelry Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Hiyakawa Sushi _credit Michael Pisarri
City Guide
December 13, 2020
City Flavors: Miami’s Most Decadent New Eateries
By Paige Mastrandrea
Davidor
City Guide
December 9, 2020
Parisian High Jewelry Maison DAVIDOR Pops Up At Bal Harbour Shops
By Paige Mastrandrea
John Elway
Celebrities
December 9, 2020
NFL Icon John Elway Dishes On His Winning Strategy To Wine-Making
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

RICK-ROSS-CVR-INSTA

Miami

Loader