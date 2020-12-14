This season, spoil your loved ones with the gift of luxury, and let Haute Living help you with this specially curated gift guide for everyone on your list.

WATCHES + JEWELRY

ULYSSE NARDIN EXECUTIVE SKELETON X LIMITED EDITION — APPROX $25,000

Available only at MAYORS & Watches of Switzerland online at www.mayors.com and www.watchesofswitzerland.com

LOUIS VUITTON TAMBOUR SPIN TIME AIR — $147,000

Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchase

GUCCI FLORA EARRINGS IN 18K WHITE GOLD WITH DIAMONDS — $2,900

GRAND SEIKO PLATINUM ENGRAVED ELEGANCE COLLECTION — $97,000

BEAUTY

INITIO PARFUMS PRIVÉS OUD FOR GREATNESS — $375

DIOR IN BLOOM PUBLISHED BY FLAMMARION (TEXT BY JUSTINE PICARDIE, NAOMI SACHS, ET AL. FEATURING A PHOTO PORTFOLIO BY NICK KNIGHT) — $100

Available from your favorite book seller

JOANNA VARGAS THE PROFESSIONALS KIT — $487.25

PARFUMS DE MARLY DELINA — $320

OPTE — $599

FASHION

LOUIS VUITTON PETITE BOITE CHAPEAU CROCODILIEN IN BLACK INK — $39,000

Available at select Louis Vuitton stores, call 866.VUITTON for more information or to purchase (other colors/skins available)

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN HEART AND SKULL WELSH CHECK STOLE — $740

Available at www.alexandermcqueen.com

FOOD & BEVERAGE

