Gerow Hair Ink Revolutionizes Scalp Micro-Pigmentation (SMP) With Cutting Edge Technology

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

GerowHairInk Photo Credit: Gerow Hair Ink

Written in partnership with DN News Desk 

Hair loss is a condition that can lead to severe self-esteem issues among both males and females. Many people go to great lengths to hide thinning hair and bald patches, including wearing hats and wigs all the time. The widespread occurrence of hair loss explains the many solutions that are now available, from Minoxidil that helps with hair growth to specialized shampoos and full hair transplants. According to Jonathan Gerow, scalp micropigmentation is the only non-invasive solution that is 100% effective in dealing with hair loss.

Jonathan Gerow and Erik Roberto are the founders of Gerow Hair Ink, a New York-based business that is the leading scalp micropigmentation provider in the hair industry. Gerow and his co-founder Erik Roberto use an electric tattoo device to deposit a proprietary organic-based pigment into the scalp. This results in thousands of tiny layered dots that resemble real hair follicles and give the illusion of fuller hair. Scalp micropigmentation aims to give the look of a full head of hair by filling in the spaces where thinning has started.

“Seeing my mother lose her hair during her battle with cancer really pushed me to find a solution to hair loss, not only for cancer patients but also for people with alopecia, receding hairlines, and thinning hair,” says Gerow on his decision to get into scalp micropigmentation. “We’ve worked on a 16-year-old schoolboy who was mocked for alopecia that left him almost bald and men in their forties with receding hairlines. We work on celebrities and regular people alike; people who want to improve their self-esteem by treating their hair loss.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to scalp micropigmentation; different clients have different needs that require different solutions. Clients personalize their treatment by choosing the hairline design they want and their final goal of the treatment, which influences the number of dots done on the scalp.

Scalp micropigmentation is not only non-invasive but also cost-effective and low maintenance, making it accessible to anyone who wants to deal with their hair loss without having to undergo surgery.  

