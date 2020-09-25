Gucci is now accepting applications for its second round of the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholarship Program, geared toward nonprofit organizations that build connections and opportunities for people of color. Since its launch last year, Gucci has invested over $2 million, committing to this program for years to come, building off success stories of past Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund scholarship recipients like ACLU, who were able to launch the Justice Can’t Wait project, which put a spotlight on Louisiana’s incarceration statistics; and Braven Chicago, where 170 diverse college students from National Louis University were given the tools needed to take the first step in building strong and long-standing career paths.

For this year’s version, Gucci has joined forces with Satchel Lee and Chance Chamblin, the creatives behind the launch video. In a statement, they said, “Our vision for the Changemakers launch video underscores the premise that change does not happen in a vacuum. Even when the seed might be planted by an individual—meaningful progress only occurs when we come together as a community bound by our collective humanity. We need each other.”

One scholarship award from the Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design program will fund one scholarship award for up to $20,000 for a female student of color, based on her talent, financial need and professional potential. “The Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design award is the foundation to developing and empowering future female leaders of color in fashion, so that their particularly vital contributions and voices can resonate, inspire, and transform the consciousness of the industry towards equitable representation at all levels,” said CaSandra Diggs, President of the CFDA. “We are very pleased to continue the partnership with Gucci Changemakers and Gucci North America, which will further the CFDA’s important work to create a fashion industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”

To learn more about the second round of the Gucci North America Changemakers Programs, please see below. To learn more, click here: Scholarship Program , Impact Fund, and Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design .

Gucci Changemakers Scholarship Programs

Gucci will distribute $1.5M over four years across two scholars programs — Gucci Changemakers Scholars and Gucci Changemakers X CFDA Scholars by Design — to ensure a new era of diverse and exceptional young people will gain opportunities and experiences across the fashion industry. All eligible students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled in a four-year college or university in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree within North America are welcome to apply. Scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-2021 academic year for up to $20,000 per student. The Changemakers Scholars program is open to students not only interested in design, but also marketing, art, film, communications, merchandising, and other related creative fields.

Special consideration for both programs will be given to students who live or study in one of the 12 Gucci Changemakers cities and/or plan to attend or currently attend a Historically Black College and University.

Initial applications are due by 11:59 pm EST on January 29, 2021. After review of the first round applications, a select number of applicants will be asked to submit additional materials.

In addition, for the second year, the Gucci Changemakers X CFDA Scholars by Design program will fund one scholarship award for up to $20,000. The 2020-2021 Gucci Changemakers X CFDA Scholars by Design award seeks to foster equitable, diverse, and inclusive futures in the American fashion industry with a $20,000 scholarship award for women of color. The student award will be determined based on criteria of talent, financial need, and professional potential. Combined with mentorship, this unique scholarship will support, promote and advance student growth with aim to build future designer leaders within a global fashion system.

Photo Credit: Gucci

Changemakers Impact Fund

The Impact Fund will award grant funding to community-based 501(c)(3) organizations across the select Changemaker cities for up to $1 million in grants. Preference will be given to organizations led by leaders of color and other diverse communities. Funding will be provided to applicants focused on key social impact areas including social justice and equity; arts and culture; health equity and wellness; and education. Grants will range between $10,000-50,000 and are for one-year funding cycles, beginning January 1, 2021.

There will be two key application submission periods. First, beginning on September 24th, applicants will be invited to register their organizations and proposal ideas, which will be reviewed by an internal selection committee. The deadline for the initial registration period is October 22nd. Following this period, a select number of organizations will be invited to submit a more detailed proposal by November 30th, 2020.