This Week On Haute Live with Anuel AA, Josh Altman, And More!

This week, Haute Media Group has a full line up of webinars that will be sure to keep you wanting more! First up, on Monday, June 22nd we have Latin superstar Anuel AA, who is currently dominating the charts with his new album, “Emmanuel.” On Wednesday, June 24th tune in as Haute Residence presents two stellar panels focusing on design trends post COVID-19 with Luxury Living Group and the much-anticipated re-opening of New York City with the top Compass agents. Closing out the week, on Thursday, June 25th we have Jewelry designer Valerie Messika on navigating the new normal, followed by Haute Residence’s power panels with Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Altman on navigating luxury real estate in the time of COVID-19 and the emergence of “Designing for Wellness” with an intro by 57 Ocean Developer, Marcelo Kingston, featuring Architectonica Principal, Bernardo Fort-Brescia, FAIA, Marine Biologist and Author of the best-selling book, The Blue Mind, Dr. Wallace J. Nichols and Co-Founder and Creator of One Ocean Beauty, Vivien Sylvester. Scroll down and register below!

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE