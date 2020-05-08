jimmy butler wine access
8 Skincare Products We’re Swearing By During Quarantine

Haute Beauty, News

For all of our self-care-loving beauty gurus out there, we know that quarantine has been a time for you to upgrade your beauty regimens and let your skin breathe and rejuvenate. During this time, we’ve been testing out some of our favorite products. Now, we’ve rounded up some of our tried and true products that have resulted in our skin and faces looking glowy, fresh, tight and revived. Although some of us may be missing our out-of-home scheduled beauty grooming sessions, these products have helped alleviate that need. Find our top picks below:

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm/Goop.comPhoto Credit: Dr. Barbara Sturm/Goop.com

This has long been considered the holy grail of face serums, beloved by celebrities, beauty experts and end-users. It is rich with long and short-chain hyaluronic acid molecules that will moisturize, soothe, refresh and tighten the skin, leaving it looking fresh and glowy.

Price: $300

Purchase it here

Drunk Elephant Glycolic Night Serum 

Drunk ElephantPhoto Credit: Drunk Elephant/Sephora.com

Drunk Elephant is a skincare brand that has a cult following for good reason. Its products have proven that they work, resulting in clear, healthy skin. The glycolic night serum is one of our favorite pre-bedtime regimens, which works to resurface congested skin and improve fine lines, wrinkles and pores.

Price: $90

Purchase it here

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum

CaudaliePhoto Credit: Caudalie

Caudalie’s Vinoperfect line is a must-try for any skincare guru, and the Radiance Serum is by far one of the line’s top standouts. With a light, silky texture, it’ll leave your skin looking even, smooth and positively radiant throughout the entire day—we suggest putting it on first thing in the morning after cleansing, or even on top of your makeup.

Price: $79

Purchase it here

La Mer The Eye Balm Intense 

La MerPhoto Credit: La Mer

Dark circles and puffiness under the eyes is one of the most common, yet hardest to treat issues that we’ve found. La Mer’s Eye Balm is one of the few products that shows real results, leaving a refreshed and ageless look under the eyes after application.

Price: $200

Purchase it here

C.E.O. Glow by Sunday Riley

Sunday RileyPhoto Credit: Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is one of our favorite daytime products. Packed with Vitamin C and Tumeric, this face oil not only gives you a beautiful glow, but also hydrates the skin all day long. Apply it in the mornings and feel radiant all day long.

Price: $40

Purchase it here

Tan-Luxe Sleep Oil

Tan-LuxePhoto Credit: Tan-Luxe

For a natural tan at any time of the year, we’re loving the Tan-Luxe Sleep Oil. All you need to do is simply put 1-2 drops to mix in with your nighttime moisturizer, and let it work its magic while you sleep!

Price: $49

Purchase it here

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

Glossier Milky Jelly CleanserPhoto Credit: Glossier

The Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser has remained one of the brand’s most beloved products since its early days. The smooth, natural cleanser leaves your skin soft and silky, and even better, it’s soap-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic and vegan!

Price: $18

Purchase it here

Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar 

PhilosophyPhoto Credit: Philosophy

This is the ultimate lightweight facial moisturizer, which will brighten and hydrate the skin. Results show smaller pores, faded skin lines and a dewy glow. It’s the perfect go-to each morning or at night before bed to ensure hydration.

Price: $39

Purchase it here

Editors’ note: These products are editorially selected, but if you purchase, Haute Living may get something in return.

