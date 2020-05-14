CoolSculpting® New York City’s Go-To For Body Contouring

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

CoolSculpting is a versatile and effective non-surgical solution for the reduction of fat, and the refinement of contours that make each body uniquely beautiful. The non-invasive procedure is safe and effective, with minimal downtime. CoolSculpting meets the demands of today’s savvy consumers, who are beyond tired of fake ideals of perfection and exaggerated promises of miraculous effects. It’s ‘hope in a jar’ that delivers real results for real bodies.

In the consumer-led world of beauty products and aesthetic procedures, the ancient advertising aphorism ‘selling hope in a jar,’ still has relevance. However, what has changed dramatically is the way consumers ‘hope’ to look. No longer dominated by narrow standards set by images of perfectly airbrushed, nearly emaciated white women, today’s consumers embrace a far more diverse and inclusive view of beauty, which celebrates the body’s natural curves and contours.

CoolSculpting works to visibly reduce small pockets of fat, which tend to accumulate in specific areas such as the hips, thighs, stomach, upper arms and under the chin. It’s not a treatment for obesity or the underlying causes of fat accumulation, which can result from a broad range of factors including hormonal fluctuation, and other health imbalances, or a sedentary lifestyle and dietary habits. However, experiencing the transformational results of CoolSculpting NYC often works to motivate lifestyle and dietary changes related to underlying issues.

As a top cosmetic procedures expert in Manhattan, Dr. Schwarzburg of Skinly Aesthetics has been part of Coolsculpting’s rise to the top of a highly competitive marketplace. We asked Dr. Schwarzburg to share his insights on how and why Coolsculpting is becoming NYC’s go-to cosmetic body treatment and to explain the science behind it.

How does CoolSculpting work?

CoolSculpting is the brand name for cryolipolysis, which is a process of reducing fat deposits by freezing fat cells. The procedure is based on the discovery that exposure to freezing causes cell death of subcutaneous (just under the skin) fat tissue, without damaging the overlying skin. Controlled application via thermal conduction cools localized fat deposits causing apoptosis (cell death), which gradually results in a reduction of the fatty tissue layer. As the fat deposit is reduced, the body naturally flushes out the dead cells, and the contour of the area is reshaped.

The results of CoolSculpting are not instantaneous and typically take about 60 to 90 days for the maximum benefit to become apparent. Although, some clients report dramatic effects in as little as 30 days after the procedure. There’s no clear evidence to account for the timing of visible results. Similarly, the timing of visible results is not an indication of effectiveness. This delay of obvious results can be viewed as the downside of an otherwise effective treatment, but unfortunately, we don’t have a one-time magical pill for instant fat reduction- yet!”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

What happens during a CoolSculpting treatment?

The first step should always be a personal consultation to determine the best treatment plan for achieving individual goals. A credible and informed medical practitioner should want to understand the specific concerns and expectations of each client, along with any health or lifestyle factors that need to be addressed.

A number of factors determine optimal, long-lasting results, such as skin elasticity (will skin rebound once the fat is reduced?), the thickness and firmness of tissue (is there “pinchable” fat for the machine to access?). CoolSculpting is not a one-size-fits-all treatment like liposuction. It’s one of several non-invasive procedures, which are now available to treat a diverse range of specific issues.

The actual CoolSculpting procedure takes less than an hour and is entirely non-invasive. No injections, incisions or skin damage of any kind is required to administer the treatment. Clients typically relax in a reclined chair while rounded paddles, in one of four sizes, work sort of like a vacuum, creating suction on a specific fat deposit. There can be mild discomfort or cooling sensations, but these are easily tolerated, in my experience. Most people spend their time working on their phone or laptop, or taking a nap during the treatment.”

What is the recovery process like, including any potential side-effects?

CoolSculpting was approved by the FDA in 2010. Subsequent research and case studies have consistently found it to be a safe and effective treatment, with an extremely low rate of post-treatment complications. A study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal (2015) found temporary complications among less than 1% of CoolSculpting recipients. In 2018, a comprehensive and longer-term study published in the Journal of Dermatology Research and Practice, confirmed the safety and effectiveness of CoolSculpting. The 2018 report noted that, “temporary adverse effects were resolved spontaneously.

After the procedure is complete clients can experience mild localized pain or sensitivity of the treated area, which typically resolves in 1-2 weeks. The discomfort is comparable to muscle soreness after a strenuous workout. Research studies also report the potential for swelling, bruising and mild skin redness, however, I haven’t heard any of these complaints directly from clients. To avoid potential side-effects, choose an experienced, licensed practitioner with credible client reviews and if possible, one who has medical training.

‘Non-surgical’ means that CoolSculpting does not require anesthesia or medication that could cause an allergic reaction. ‘Non-invasive’ means that no incision or injection is required for CoolSculpting treatment, so there is no skin damage, bleeding or risk of immune or allergic reactivity. Of course, any type of medical or body treatment carries a slight risk of unforeseen complications. However, a full decade of use, rigorous and thorough clinical testing and growing demand indicate that CoolSculpting is safe, consistently without complications or unexpected side-effects, and requires very little, if any, downtime or restrictions for recovery.

What are the results of CoolSculpting?

Results develop gradually over 4-12 weeks after the CoolSculpting treatment. Fat deposits are reduced naturally as the cells die and are flushed out of the body. No longer obscured by fat, curves and contours start to become smoother, creating a more refined and shapely silhouette. ‘Problem areas’ of fat accumulation that had been resistant to diet and exercise are reduced – typically by about 25%. It often takes more than one treatment to achieve optimum results.

When combined with the treatment of underlying issues, including a healthy diet and regular exercise, CoolSculpting is an excellent complement for achieving dramatic, long-lasting results. And finally, the added benefit that contributes to making CoolSculpting so successful: it actually destroys fat cells, which are then removed from the body. This means the same fat cells can’t enlarge or return. The risk of redeveloping those bulges is lessened because fat cells are gone!

Who should consider CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is a great solution for anyone who wants to improve or refine the contours of their silhouette. For example, people who have lost weight but still have excess fat in particular areas; or people who have gained a small and healthy amount of weight, but the distribution is not aesthetically pleasing.

CoolSculpting is very effective in reducing areas that are difficult to alter through diet and exercise, like under the chin, or the top area of the inner thighs. Hormonal shifts can cause pockets of fat to accumulate on the stomach, bra-line, or flanks, for example. Even small weight gains can cause a lot of stress and discomfort when clothes no longer fit comfortably, or the thighs begin to rub against each other when walking. CoolSculpting addresses those bulges, bumps and layers that can keep you from feeling great in your own skin.

In Manhattan, I don’t know anyone who isn’t looking for convenient, time-efficient ways to practice self-care. New Yorkers demand effective solutions that won’t slow them down, so it makes sense that CoolSculpting has become the most popular cosmetic procedure for the body. With nearly 5,000 clinics and medical spas across the United States now offering CoolSculpting, I think it will remain one of the fundamental, and most relied upon technologies in the rapidly evolving arsenal of aesthetic treatments.

If you’re interested in reading more about Dr. Schwarzburg’s work and his Manhattan-based clinic, you can find more information on the official website of Skinly Aesthetics MedSpa.