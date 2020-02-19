Stephan Fortier Shares His Haute Secrets To Miami

Founder and CEO of the Fortier Group, Stephan Fortier is a Miami-based entrepreneur and restauranteur, who launched over 30 various creative concepts and businesses, including magazines, fashion and film projects, retail stores, restaurant concepts, and organized legendary events particularly in NY, LA and Miami. Some of his most notable projects include; Ocean Drive Magazine Canada, Maison d’Azur Restaurant Miami, Tuccia Di Capri Handmade Sandals at Henry Bendel NYC, the Loft Restaurant and Supper Club NYC, Pazza Notte NYC, Tosca Restaurant Miami, The Fortier Creative Group Miami (Interior Design & Event Planning) and the Restaurant-Club-Lounge 737 in Montreal.
Also noteworthy is Fortier’s latest mobile application GrapeStars launching in a few months, founded with childhood friends/partners Jean Jean and Robert Pelletier. GrapeStars, is a celebrity wine and spirts company that allows celebrities and celebrity-endorsed brands in the wine and spirits marketplace to promote directly to their followers on social media through a direct-to-consumer sales channel. This takes the difficulty for celebrities to find retailers out of the equation, serving as a game-changing application that allows brands to take out the middle man and most importantly, directly market to their audience through the swift click of a few buttons. In addition to the sales aspect, it also provides a virtual sommelier for pairing suggestions and allows users to explore different wine regions around the world. And of course, there is a giving back component, through the GrapeStars round up, where users can donate to a charity affiliated with their favorite celebrities.
Fortier is changing the game within various industries and he’s not stopping anytime soon. It’s clear that when it comes to wine and food, he is an expert, so we decided to sit down with the connoisseur to get his take on the hottest spots in the Magic City to eat, drink, sleep, play and shop. Find it all below.
Where were you born: Montreal
How long in Miami: 14 years
Neighborhood: Brickell
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Restaurateur
Favorite Restaurant: Cipriani because it’s in my lobby and I can’t deal with the Miami traffic
Best Sushi: Zuma
Best Italian: Casa Tua Cucina—it’s very casual but the food is actually the real deal, especially the fresh pasta
Best dessert: It’s a tie between the home-made Vanilla Gelato & Vanilla Meringue Cake at Cipriani
Best place for a romantic date: Le Sirenuse. You can take a stroll on the quiet beach after dinner.
Best Sunday brunch: The Setai in the courtyard
Best place for a power business meeting: Estiatorio Milos, although Milos is always a good idea, day or night
If you have out of town guests, which hotel would you recommend? Faena Hotel
Favorite shopping venue/boutique: The Miami Design District / Louis Vuitton
Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Audemars Piguet
Best Spa: Lapis Spa at the Fountainbleau
Favorite Charity Event: Hearts & Stars Gala
Favorite Cultural Event: Art Basel Miami Beach
Favorite Cultural Institution: Frost Museum
Best Steakhouse: Prime 112
Best Pizza: Fratelli La Buffala
Best Lunch: Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Shops—it’s always quite the show sitting on the terrace and watching the “special characters” of Miami come and go
Best Gym/Athletic Facility: Equinox Brickell Heights
Best Massage: Icon Brickell Spa
Best new restaurant: Hutong—the service is a bit “challenged” but the food is great
Best hidden gem: The Surf Club by Thomas Keller—it has an old-glamour vibe and décor reminiscent to the Polo Bar in NYC
Best cocktails: Socialista—I like to go early before the masses arrive
Best wine list: Cipriani—it doesn’t try too hard and just focuses on the classics
Best beach club: The Setai—it’s one of the few places on the beach that is very clean with great service
Best Museum/Exhibit: Pérez Art Museum Miami
Describe your city in three words: Beautiful, exciting, shit-show
All-around favorite spot in Miami: Cipriani for the sophisticated vibe and next-level service
Best Aspect of Miami: The weather, except in summer