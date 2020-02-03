Luxury watchmaker Hublot headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV weekend and celebrated in style with some of the biggest names in football and sports broadcasting.

President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro hosted a special dinner at The Setai Miami Beach, with the attendance of Friends of the Brand Erin Andrews, Victor Cruz, Jesse Palmer, and Patrick Peterson.

Andrews and Palmer hosted a panel with Peterson, cornerback of the Arizona Cardinals, and Cruz, former wide receiver of the New York Giants, during which the football players spoke of their relationships with Hublot. They also talked about their careers, favorite playoff moments, offered their thoughts on Eli Manning’s retirement, and gave their predictions for the big game that was yet to come.

Hublot continues its continuous streak of commitment to the world of sports and leaders in every field. Last year, Peterson joined Sberro in the grand opening of the Scottsdale boutique, the first by the brand in Arizona. Likewise, former Giants players Cruz and Palmer have seen Hublot joining the Giants as their Official Timekeeper. Cruz helped to design the Classic Fusion New York Giants limited edition, launched in 2016.

Just like Hublot put the final touches on what has been a great start to 2020 for the storied brand (including their new boutique in Aspen, CO), the Kansas City Chiefs capped off an amazing playoff run by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the thrilling and final game of the NFL season by the score of 31-20 inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

