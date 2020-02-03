Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Hublot Celebrates Super Bowl Week With Special Dinner And Friends Of The Brand At The Setai Miami Beach

Luxury watchmaker Hublot headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV weekend and celebrated in style with some of the biggest names in football and sports broadcasting.

Hublot super bowl 1
Jesse Palmer, Jean-Francois Sberro, Erin Andrews, Victor Cruz, Patrick Peterson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro hosted a special dinner at The Setai Miami Beach, with the attendance of Friends of the Brand Erin AndrewsVictor CruzJesse Palmer, and Patrick Peterson.

Hublot super bowl 2
Victor Cruz, Patrick Peterson, Jesse Palmer, Erin Andrews

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

Andrews and Palmer hosted a panel with Peterson, cornerback of the Arizona Cardinals, and Cruz, former wide receiver of the New York Giants, during which the football players spoke of their relationships with Hublot. They also talked about their careers, favorite playoff moments, offered their thoughts on Eli Manning’s retirement, and gave their predictions for the big game that was yet to come.

Hublot super bowl 3
Erin Andrews

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

Hublot continues its continuous streak of commitment to the world of sports and leaders in every field. Last year, Peterson joined Sberro in the grand opening of the Scottsdale boutique, the first by the brand in Arizona. Likewise, former Giants players Cruz and Palmer have seen Hublot joining the Giants as their Official Timekeeper. Cruz helped to design the Classic Fusion New York Giants limited edition, launched in 2016.

Hublot super bowl 4
Jesse Palmer, Erin Andrews, Victor Cruz, Patrick Peterson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

Just like Hublot put the final touches on what has been a great start to 2020 for the storied brand (including their new boutique in Aspen, CO), the Kansas City Chiefs capped off an amazing playoff run by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the thrilling and final game of the NFL season by the score of 31-20 inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Hublot super bowl 5
Victor Cruz, Patrick Peterson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hublot

For more on Hublot, visit www.hublot.com.

