Hutong Miami Debuts In Brickell As Second U.S. Location

Photo Credit: Hutong Miami

Hailing from Hong Kong, Aqua Restaurant Group’s famed Hutong restaurant has made its grand debut in Miami on Brickell Avenue, serving as the brand’s second U.S. location, following New York. The hot spot brings a fresh take to upscale Chinese cuisine in a truly breathtaking atmosphere, complete with traditional Chinese design elements and modern Miami art influences.

The expansive restaurant boasts incredible detail, such as 35,000 antique grey bricks adorning the high-scaling walls of the restaurant, which were hand-chiseled and transported all the way from a 1930s building in China.

Photo Credit: Hutong Miami

Authenticity is palpable, as the rich culture and history of the homeland are delivered in a beautiful and organic way throughout the space, including wooden dynasty lattice screens, as well as the location’s very own version of China’s “Great Wall.” The eye-catching 70-foot long wall features hand-carved Chinese wooden doors and panels that pulsate with a beautiful display of color and light as the sun sets and the lights grow dimmer for dinner service, giving off a beautiful display that will have you transfixed throughout your meal.

Additionally, vivid pop art elements decorate the space in colors of bright fuschia and turquoise, mixed in with lime green chairs at each table—which also happens to match the vibrant and colorful menus placed upon each table setting.

Photo Credit: Hutong Miami

Much like the interior of the space, Hutong’s menu is distinguished and emblematic of Chinese culture, with touches of fiery vibrancy that add an extra element of flavor to each dish. The Miami menu incorporates dishes that are beloved from both the Hong Kong and London locations, as well as a few that are signature to Miami.

Prepare to have your tastebuds tantalized because each dish is more memorable than the next. Of course, you can’t steer wrong with the classic Chinese favorite, Hutong’s Roasted Peking Duck, which is delicately carved tableside and served with pancakes, scallions, cucumber and plum sauce. Other crowd-favorites include the Red Lantern, presented to the table in a beautiful Chinese wood basket, popping with colorful red Sichuan dried chiles and crispy pieces of soft-shell crab; as well as the poached Branzino in a spicy Sichuan Peppercorn Broth, serving as the perfect dish for two.

Photo Credit: Hutong Miami

Additional highlights of the menu include the traditional Dim Sum selection, which comes with a tasty variety of Sichuan Peppercorn Prawn, Marlin Fish, Prawn & Black Truffle and Wild Mushroom & Spinach; the crispy, Wagyu Beef Millefeuille—slow-cooked with black pepper; and the classic, Chef’s Fried Rice to accompany the meal. The menu also offers a selection of tasty vegetable side dishes, such as the Wok-Tossed Pea Shoots or the Four Season Beans with fresh chili, minced pork and dried baby shrimp.

To pair with your dishes, try one of Hutong’s signature cocktails, such as the ‘Szechuan Dragon’ made with Bombay Sapphire gin, orange liquor, dragon fruit and Szechuan peppers; or the ‘Comfortably Numb,’ concocted with vanilla vodka, lychee liqueur, honey, lime, Thai chili and red Szechuan peppercorn.

Photo Credit: Hutong Miami

Round out the spice in your meal with the tasty Ma La Chocolate Mousse for dessert, created with rich South American chocolate mousse, infused with fiery Sichuan chiles.

Hutong offers both indoor and outdoor seating in the expansive space. While the warm, cozy atmosphere serves as the perfect night out or date night destination, Hutong also offers lunch service, which launched in late November, with an emphasis on the traditional Chinese dim sum lunch.

Photo Credit: Hutong Miami