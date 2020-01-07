It’s a new year, which means it’s time to reset your mind and body. Your New Year’s resolutions may be to lose weight, have a more balanced diet or simply just to live a healthier life. And what better way to do it than to start with your daily diet? Lucky for us, Miami has plenty of options to make this process easy and enjoyable. From casual dining destinations to upscale sit-down eateries, we’ve rounded up the top six Miami restaurants to help you start 2020 off the right, healthy way.

LE JARDINIER BY JOËL ROBUCHON

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Located in the posh Miami Design District, this stunning and refined vegetable-driven restaurant, Le Jardinier—conceptualized by the late, highly-acclaimed chef Joël Robuchon, and helmed by his protégé, Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli—is the perfect place to indulge in innovative fare that is derived from locally-sourced ingredients. Utilizing classic, French technique, as well as local, seasonal fruits and vegetables, herbs and greens, as well as wild and sustainable fish, meat and poultry, you’re guaranteed to delight in each bite from the famed outdoor eatery. Bask in the beautiful garden atmosphere located in one of Miami’s most coveted neighborhoods and enjoy bites of fresh dishes that taste good and make you feel good. Le Jardinier is open for lunch and dinner located at 151 NE 41st St. Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137.

What to order: Heirloom beets, yogurt, clementines, Sicilian pistachio; Honeynut Squash Agnolotti, chanterelles, gingerbread and whey.

PLANTA

Photo Credit: Planta

The famed, Toronto-born, plant-based eatery located in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood is an incredible destination for healthy eating. It boasts a hip atmosphere with light and airy color palettes and lush greenery, as well as a delicious list of plant and fruit-based craft cocktails to pair with the meal. Indulge in comfort food like a Cauliflower Tots or the Planta Burger or opt for something lighter like the Avocado Lime Tartare or Kelp Caesar Salad. Whatever you choose, it’s guaranteed to make your mouth water and have you doubting how it can possibly be plant-based, as it tastes just like the real thing. Planta is open for lunch, brunch and dinner at 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach, FL 33139.

What to order: Frenchie Pizza, Planta Burger, Heart of Palm Crab Cakes.

PLANT MIAMI

Photo Credit: Adrian Mueller

One of Miami’s first purely vegan destinations, and also certainly one of the most beautiful, Plant Miami will help you achieve all of your 2020 resolutions with their mouthwatering, all-vegan menu. The restaurant is located at the Sacred Space in the Wynwood neighborhood, complete with a stunning al fresco dining area with views of the space’s garden area and fountain, as well as plenty of indoor seating. Utilizing local ingredients of the highest purity and sustainable elements, the menu boasts delicious dishes that are guaranteed to make you feel good from the inside-out. Plant Miami is open for lunch, brunch and dinner at 105 Northeast 24th St., Miami, FL 33137.

What to order: Sunflower Caesar Salad, Watermelon Caprese, Banana Leaf Tamale, Canneloni.

MALIBU FARM

Photo Credit: Malibu Farm

The Malibu-born, farm-to-table restaurant located at the Eden Roc Hotel Miami is a must-visit for delicious, healthy cuisine in a breathtaking atmosphere. As one of the only true beachfront restaurants in Miami, diners can take in the crashing ocean waves and white sands of Miami Beach as they sip fresh-pressed juices and enjoy locally-sourced, seasonal dishes. Malibu Farm is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

What to order: Cruditè, Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Chicken Tortilla Salad, Whole Fish.

DELICIOUS RAW

Photo Credit: Gary James

Located in Miami’s quaint Sunset Harbour neighborhood, Delicious Raw is your one-stop-shop for all things healthy and delicious. Ranging from cooked to raw, cold to hot, smoothies or fresh-pressed juices, Delicious Raw offers a lengthy and diverse list of healthy menu items that will appease any palate. Relax in the sleek, cool atmosphere of the hip eatery and enjoy food and drinks packed with nutrients and fresh ingredients. If you want to go clean for the New Year, Delicious Raw offers a selection of fresh-pressed juices to get you on a juice cleanse to recharge and refresh your body. Otherwise, indulge in homemade, creative combinations of vegan and vegetarian cuisine from plant-based burgers to refreshing acai/fruit bowls and so much more. Delicious Raw is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 1828 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

What to order: Buddha Bowl, Nobl Burger, Tropic Bowl.

THATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thatch (@thatchmiami) on Dec 11, 2019 at 1:10pm PST

The newly-opened Thatch in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood is brought by the team from Palm Beach Gardens’ famed vegan restaurant, Christopher’s Kitchen. Part-market and part sit-down restaurant, the eatery offers all-vegan dining options—from fresh acai bowls or tasty pop tarts in the market, to indulgent squash blossom pizzas or coconut tom kha “ramen” bowls for dinner. Currently, Thatch is open daily in the market, and for dinner in the restaurant at 3255 NE 1st Ave., Miami, FL 33137.

What to order: Herbed Ricotta + Greens Toast (market) + strawberry pop tart (market); smoked carrot lox tartine or the curried dosa bowl in the restaurant.