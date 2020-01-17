Offset Debuts First Capsule Collection During PFW

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Former Haute Living cover star and rapper Offset made his first Paris Fashion Week debut on the design side as he presented his new capsule collection with LAUNDERED WORKS CORP for its Fall/Winter 2020 menswear collection, in collaboration with creative director Chaz A. Jordan and Omar Johnson of ØPUS Brand Studios.

Offset has long been a fashion icon himself, becoming a front-row frequenter at many coveted shows of the world’s most esteemed fashion houses, including Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Men’s show, Off-White and more. Now, he’s taking his passion for creativity and design to the next level as he presents his first-ever collection, expressing the organic relationship between music and design.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

“Designing my own clothes has been a fulfilling experience to express my love for fashion,” the rapper shared. “My collection represents success from scratch, meaning starting from poverty was part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you came from.”

The theme of Offset’s journey from poverty to luxury is evident within the collection, as it represents the growing connection between hip-hop and luxury and its rebalancing of power—paving the road to a “New Luxury.” Drawing inspiration from Chaz. A Jordan’s travels—specifically to Paris and Italy—the collection offers elevated basics, fusing the rapper’s signature style into each of the pieces. Additionally, the team worked closely with Italian factories to complement the collection with accessories like hats, footwear and handbags.

“The F/W 2020 collection serves as a visual and tangible representation of my life’s work until now,” said Jordan. “The balance of my experiences and world travels over the past 10 years expressed through what we are defining as the new luxury ready-to-wear.”

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

The collection features a mix of luxury streetwear including sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and flannels, as well as more upscale sets utilizing denim, leather and fur materials—from bomber jackets to two-piece suits and more, utilizing neutral color palettes. Each look was expertly styled by revered stylist Law Roach, pairing the pieces with trendy jewelry and sneakers to complete the entire look.

“Both Offset and Chaz have unbelievable creative taste and the influence to seismically move culture,” said Omar Johnson. “Partnering with them to build a fashion brand from the ground up is why we started Øpus. They have the ability to understand what the community wants. We’re here to build the business behind it.”

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

The star-studded audience included A-listers like Offset’s wife and rapper Cardi B, his Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff, football star Neymar Jr., NFL players Saquan Barkley and Tyrod Taylor, fashion designer behind Fear of God Jerry Lorenzo, DJ Mustard, amongst many others.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.

Photo Credit: LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.