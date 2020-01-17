FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Virgil Abloh Debuts Reinterpreted Suiting For Louis Vuitton Men FW20-21 Paris Show

Celebrities, Fashion, News, Travel

For his fourth show for Louis Vuitton Men, Virgil Abloh has evolved the idea of “streetwear,” creating an entirely different movement and aesthetic that we’ve not yet seen to this extent before, in his Fall Winter 2020-2021 collection, which debuted in Paris at the Jardin des Tuileries. Rather than opting for the more oversized, real “streetwear” type looks that are synonymous with the thought of “what one would wear on the streets,” he took this notion in a different direction and played with much more tailored silhouettes also seen in the streets, namely in a recurring style that hit his runway: the suit.

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The suit—a symbol once known for convention—is reimagined and recreated in a way that conveys a sense of progression and joie de vivre. The style is twisted and turned to reprogram a traditional “dress code,” while Abloh continues to explore the idea of boyhood, as well as the relationship between young, adolescent men with suiting and tailoring. With that, he “rewinds the clock on our collective, age-inflicted comprehension,” as reflected by the show invitations distributed to attendees. The set, with its oversized tools like giant scissors and a spool of thread—reflective of a child-like state and Louis Vuitton’s refined craftsmanship, combined. The bright blue skies and floating white clouds are reminiscent of a dream; like Heaven on Earth.

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

THE LOOKS

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 2

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 4

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 8

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 9

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 11

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 13

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 15

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 22

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 25

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 30

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 34

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 35

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 40

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 42

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 45

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 49

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 52

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 54

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton FW 2020-2021
LOOK 55

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

CELEBRITIES

In attendance for the show was no shortage of celebrities, including Diplo, Bella Hadid, Alexandre Arnault, Quavo Huncho and Takeoff from Migos, Tyga, J Balvin, Kris Wu and Takashi Murakami, among others.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection by Virgil Abloh Fall-Winter 2020 tyga
Tyga

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection by Virgil Abloh Fall-Winter 2020 takashi murakami
Takashi Murakami

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection by Virgil Abloh Fall-Winter 2020 Kris Wu, Bella Hadid, Alexandre Arnault
Kris Wu, Bella Hadid & Alexandre Arnault

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection by Virgil Abloh Fall-Winter 2020 J Balvin, Tyga, Takeoff, Quavo
J Balvin, Tyga, Takeoff, Quavo Huncho

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

J Balvin Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
J Balvin

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Diplo Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Diplo

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

bella hadid Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Bella Hadid

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

THE SHOW

