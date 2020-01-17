For his fourth show for Louis Vuitton Men, Virgil Abloh has evolved the idea of “streetwear,” creating an entirely different movement and aesthetic that we’ve not yet seen to this extent before, in his Fall Winter 2020-2021 collection, which debuted in Paris at the Jardin des Tuileries. Rather than opting for the more oversized, real “streetwear” type looks that are synonymous with the thought of “what one would wear on the streets,” he took this notion in a different direction and played with much more tailored silhouettes also seen in the streets, namely in a recurring style that hit his runway: the suit.

The suit—a symbol once known for convention—is reimagined and recreated in a way that conveys a sense of progression and joie de vivre. The style is twisted and turned to reprogram a traditional “dress code,” while Abloh continues to explore the idea of boyhood, as well as the relationship between young, adolescent men with suiting and tailoring. With that, he “rewinds the clock on our collective, age-inflicted comprehension,” as reflected by the show invitations distributed to attendees. The set, with its oversized tools like giant scissors and a spool of thread—reflective of a child-like state and Louis Vuitton’s refined craftsmanship, combined. The bright blue skies and floating white clouds are reminiscent of a dream; like Heaven on Earth.

THE LOOKS

CELEBRITIES

In attendance for the show was no shortage of celebrities, including Diplo, Bella Hadid, Alexandre Arnault, Quavo Huncho and Takeoff from Migos, Tyga, J Balvin, Kris Wu and Takashi Murakami, among others.

THE SHOW