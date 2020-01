THE FENDI LIFE

Delicate and feminine meets bold and courageous: this is the FENDI Resort 2020 collection of handbags and accessories. Recognizable icons like Peekaboo and Baguette take center stage, even in charming Mini size for the former and Nano size for the latter. The line touches a varied selection of hues on the color spectrum, from deep blues to discreet neutrals, daring reds and even eye-catching metallics, while Pequin Stripe makes subtle and spirited appearances, whether emblazoned on Baguette‘s exterior or lining Peekaboo‘s interior. Something for every woman and for every occasion, discover the FENDI Resort 2020 handbag that makes you feel, you.

–

CREATIVE + FASHION DIRECTOR: DEYVANSHI MASRWNI

PHOTOGRAPHER: NATHAN KRAXBERGER

PROP STYLIST: CELINE GRISCOM

ASSISTANT PHOTOGRAPHER: CASANOVA CABRERA

ASSISTANT PROP STYLIST: CARLY NOLAN

SHOT ON LOCATION AT 135 W 52ND STREET, PENTHOUSE 1, NEW YORK CITY — A CORCORAN PROPERTY

