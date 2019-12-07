To celebrate the fifth anniversary of its Hublot Galerie in Miami, luxury watch manufacturer Hublot celebrated with friend of the brand, globally renowned contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey, during Art Basel Miami Beach. The Swiss-based brand exclusively revealed the revamped boutique, in conjunction with Fairey revealing his latest large-scale work, both in the heart of the Design District.

“We are excited to have brand ambassador and friend, Shepard Fairey, join us in celebrating this momentous day for Hublot Galerie,” began Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot. “Hublot is always trying to tell a story with not only our watches, but also with our boutiques. The reopened Design District location is a refined approached to bringing together the best of Miami and its culture, and what better artist is there to tell this story with than Shepard Fairey?”

The gallery-style boutique celebrates the brand’s continued “Hublot Loves Art” motto, as it touts a rotation of artwork on its walls, made by artists who are also friends of the brand. It also features a special, client entertainment area along with a branded bar, adding to the overall, experiential feel of the boutique, where the brand’s stunning timepieces are on display. Seamlessly fusing art and watchmaking together, guests and clients can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, namely with the cool-toned color palette of the expansive interior space.

Guests took a short walk over to the DASH (Design and Archtecture Senior High School)—also in the Design District—where police had partially closed one of the area’s main roads, as students from the school flocked to an oversized wall, where the recognizable “Hublot Loves Art — Miami” slogan was emblazoned on a black backdrop covering the wall, in Miami’s signature turquoise and hot pink coloring. Joining the crowd was Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe, who—after being introduced to the crowd by President of Hublot Americas Jean-Francois Sberro—spoke on the partnership between the brand and Shepard Fairey, as well as CEO of LVMH America Anish Melwani. Fairey took to the microphone to say a few words about the vision behind his new work, after which, the cover-up dropped to the floor, unveiling for the first time, his new mural. As the crowd cheered in delight, a procession of a live Latin band began playing music with dancers, leading guests back to the boutique, where they enjoyed the live DJ, drinks and canapés while exploring the timepiece collections and admiring the artworks.

After the boutique reopening, VIP guests and friends of the brand joined Fairey for a private luncheon at Wynwood Walls, which, though one of the busiest times of year for the outdoor art space during Art Basel Miami Beach, was closed off to the public for the duration of the event. The dining table was set up in front of another large-scale mural by Fairey, depicting founder of Wynwood Walls Tony Goldman. A live DJ and delicious food made for the perfect afternoon, followed by a private tour of the new Shepard Fairey art installation in Goldman Arts Gallery, where Fairey explained his works on display and answered question from attendees.

“After having the chance to experiment with my art during the process of creating the Big Bang Meca-10 last year, it’s an honor to be in Miami this year to celebrate milestones with Hublot and Wynwood Walls,” began Fairey. “Facing the Giant is a reflection, not a retrospective because I’m still very actively creating new art, but I like the idea of highlighting both the continuity and evolution of my art and concepts over 30 years.”

The newly revamped Hublot Galerie in Miami Design District is located at 140 NE 39th Street, Suite 103 and Shepard Fairey’s new DASH mural is located at 4001 NE 2nd Avenue.